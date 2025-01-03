Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo's Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin, best known for his roles in Succession and the upcoming film A Real Pain, recently revealed a mischievous moment from his early acting days.

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin, best known for his roles in Succession and the upcoming film A Real Pain, recently revealed a mischievous moment from his early acting days. In an interview with The Guardian, the actor confessed to swapping a prop joint with a real marijuana-filled one during a stage production in 2000.

“I was 17 and stupid,” Culkin admitted. “I thought this was a good prank. I’m stupid. Oh my God, I’m so sorry.” Despite his regret, the incident surprisingly ended on a humorous note for his co-stars.

Kieran Culkin’s Prank That Left Everyone Laughing

The event took place during the Playwrights Horizons production of James Lapine’s play The Moment When. The cast included renowned actors Mark Ruffalo and Phyllis Newman. Culkin’s unexpected prank caught everyone off guard but led to an amusing chain of reactions.

“Mark says, ‘I haven’t smoked pot in 10 years. The second half’s going to be so much fun,’” Culkin recounted. Another co-star, who had never smoked marijuana before, commented, “Is this what being high is? This is lovely.” Phyllis Newman chimed in, saying, “I haven’t smoked pot since the 1960s. Thank you, darling.”

Despite the lighthearted responses from his colleagues, Culkin faced the wrath of the stage manager. “The stage manager comes stomping in and goes, ‘I don’t care whose it is, or what happened, but Kieran, give me the joint.’ I sheepishly handed her the roach, and she said, ‘Ruin your life on your own time.’”

Looking back, Culkin expressed regret for his actions. “I was young. I’m 42 now. I know better. I’m not going to try to get anyone high on stage.”

Mark Ruffalo’s Side of the Story

Mark Ruffalo had previously hinted at the incident during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, though he refrained from naming Culkin. “There was a play where I smoked a joint in the first scene,” Ruffalo said. “On the opening night with all the critics, we slipped a real joint onto the prop table. Between the two of us, we smoked a giant blunt onstage. … But at the end of the play, I got the best reviews of my entire career. But I’d never do that again.”

Culkin’s Current Projects

Kieran Culkin is now promoting his latest film, A Real Pain, directed by Jesse Eisenberg. The road comedy has received positive attention, and Culkin has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the supporting actor category for his performance.

While Culkin has clearly grown since his teenage years, his candid reflection on the stage prank offers a glimpse into the lighter and more reckless moments of his early career.

