Leonardo DiCaprio Pledges $1 Million For LA Wildfire Relief Amid Crisis

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has announced a generous donation of USD 1 million to support wildfire relief and recovery efforts in Los Angeles County, a region severely impacted by the recent fires. The actor, known for his environmental advocacy, made the announcement on social media, expressing his deep concern over the devastation caused by the fires.

In an Instagram story, DiCaprio wrote, “The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing USD 1 million in partnership with @rewild’s Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts.” His donation will go to several key organizations working on the front lines, including the LA Fire Department Foundation, the California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, the California Community Foundation, the Pasadena Humane Society, and the SoCal Fire Fund.

These groups are focused on providing crucial resources to first responders, firefighters, and communities affected by the fires. DiCaprio’s donation is part of a larger wave of support from celebrities and philanthropists who have pledged significant sums to aid in the recovery. Other Hollywood figures such as Beyonce, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest, and Eva Longoria have each contributed $1 million, while Paris Hilton has raised USD 800,000 in just 72 hours for the cause.

In addition to the celebrity donations, tech giants have also stepped up. Google and YouTube announced a combined contribution of USD 15 million to support wildfire relief efforts, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged USD 4 million.

DiCaprio’s donation comes after he faced backlash for reportedly fleeing to a climate conference in a private jet while the wildfires raged on. Despite the criticism, his commitment to helping the communities affected by the fires demonstrates his ongoing dedication to environmental causes and disaster relief.

(With ANI Inputs)

