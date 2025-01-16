Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
First Image Of Attacker Revealed: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

The suspect was captured on CCTV footage around 2:33 AM in the stairwell of Khan's building. In the image provided by the police, the individual is seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans, carrying a backpack, and draped with what seems to be an orange scarf.

First Image Of Attacker Revealed: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan Attcak case, the investigation reveals the first photo of the attacker inside Saif’s home.  The actor was attacked on Thursday, suffering multiple injuries to his hand, neck, and spine.

Image

Khan, 54, was reportedly stabbed six times during the attack, which authorities believe occurred during a robbery attempt. The actor is currently recovering after undergoing surgery, with his condition now stable.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, with the release of the suspect’s photo aimed at gathering further information from the public to assist in the identification and apprehension of the individual involved.

Accused Image Revealed Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

