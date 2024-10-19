Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Liam Payne Was On Powerful Hallucinogenic Drug When He Died: Police

Liam Payne was allegedly under the influence of a powerful hallucinogenic drug when he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday night, according to police reports.

The former One Direction member was reportedly intoxicated with a dangerous substance known as “Cristal,” which authorities indicated can lead to extreme emotional fluctuations and aggressive behavior. They suggested that this drug might have contributed to his erratic actions prior to his tragic fall.

Drug led to the fatal plunge

Law enforcement officials speculated that hallucinations resulting from the drug could have played a role in his fatal plunge from the third-floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Photographs from inside the suite depicted a disordered scene, with overturned furniture, champagne bottles, a broken television, and various drug paraphernalia, including powders and tinfoil.

The images also showcased items such as a Dove soap packet, an empty glass, remnants of a burned candle, a scorched drink can, and white powder traces that authorities intend to test for possible cocaine, as reported by La Nacion. Investigators also discovered wax and burned foil in the bathtub of the suite.

Liam Payne jumped from the third-floor balcony

According to police, Liam jumped from the third-floor balcony, and they suspect that hallucinations caused by “Cristal” may have been a factor, although investigations and an autopsy are still underway.

Sources indicated that Payne’s body was located on the ground level, accompanied by a whiskey bottle, a lighter, and a cellphone. Medical personnel noted that his injuries were “incompatible with life,” citing a cranial fracture that resulted in immediate death.

Payne had previously entered rehab twice and had expressed concerns about how addiction had driven him to thoughts of suicide.

Liam Payne addiction

He mentioned during a 2021 appearance on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast that he was anxious about the depths of his struggles with addiction, admitting he was adept at concealing his issues from others.

In the months leading up to his death, Payne was reportedly claiming sobriety, according to a source with firsthand knowledge. He gained fame at the age of 16 after auditioning for “The X Factor” in 2010 and subsequently became a member of the renowned boy band One Direction, which disbanded in 2015.

He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with ex-partner Cheryl Cole.

