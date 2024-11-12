Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic Death

The property, which Liam Payne and Cassidy leased at the end of the summer for nearly $10,000 a month, lists for $9,950 a month.

Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic Death

A month after the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne in Argentina, his Florida mansion has arrived on the rental market.

Payne had been living in a five-bedroom mansion with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, in Wellington, Florida. The property, which Payne and Cassidy leased at the end of the summer for nearly $10,000 a month, lists for $9,950 a month.

This property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and breathtaking vistas of Southern Florida,” an agent said.

“The exclusive neighborhood features homes valued in the $3 million to $4 million range, some with equestrian facilities.” He and Cassidy had even previewed moments from the home on social media before their trip to Argentina, where Payne was reportedly traveling to renew his U.S. visa.

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death 

The One Direction singer, aged 31 when he died, fell fatal from his hotel balcony on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The stay of the couple in Argentina took a dark turn when Payne was allegedly supplied with drugs by people connected with CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Three People Held

Argentine authorities have charged three people linked to his death: one of his friends, one of the housekeepers at the hotel, and a local drug dealer who had been accused of providing Payne with narcotics.

One suspect Brian Nahuel Paiz said that the charges of drug trafficking are baseless, arguing that he first met Payne at his workplace, and later was forced to stay with him at the hotel for what he termed as a private meeting. He confessed that during the first meeting, Payne had already been intoxolated by drugs.

Sources close to Payne told that before leaving, he was actually working on sobriety. Payne has been in rehab; friends believed him to be on the right track, both with treatments in U.K. and also the U.S. However, it has come out that drug dealers “preyed” on Payne once he entered Buenos Aires, derailed his efforts toward recovery.

Following the singer’s death, his Wellington mansion that he left behind has hit the rental market, allegedly redecorated this time by FPB Investment Properties Inc. The property is available to rent in the last week of October, and it is coming back to the rental market weeks after his death.

ALSO READ: Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Filed under

Liam Payne Liam Payne death liam payne girlfriend Liam payne mansion
Advertisement

Also Read

Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

Who Will Select The Next Leader Of The Church Of England?

Who Will Select The Next Leader Of The Church Of England?

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

UK Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, Calls For Broader Reform

UK Backs India’s Permanent UNSC Membership, Calls For Broader Reform

Entertainment

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Actor Song Jae Rim Dies At 39, Found In His Seoul Apartment

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Disney Star Skai Jackson Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Denzel Washington Announces Retirement Plans And Possible ‘Black Panther 3’ Appearance

Denzel Washington Announces Retirement Plans And Possible ‘Black Panther 3’ Appearance

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox