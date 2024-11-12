Liam Payne’s Luxury Florida Mansion Re-Listed For $9,950 A Month, Just Weeks After His Tragic Death

The property, which Liam Payne and Cassidy leased at the end of the summer for nearly $10,000 a month, lists for $9,950 a month.

A month after the tragic death of One Direction singer Liam Payne in Argentina, his Florida mansion has arrived on the rental market.

Payne had been living in a five-bedroom mansion with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, in Wellington, Florida. The property, which Payne and Cassidy leased at the end of the summer for nearly $10,000 a month, lists for $9,950 a month.

“This property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and breathtaking vistas of Southern Florida,” an agent said.

“The exclusive neighborhood features homes valued in the $3 million to $4 million range, some with equestrian facilities.” He and Cassidy had even previewed moments from the home on social media before their trip to Argentina, where Payne was reportedly traveling to renew his U.S. visa.

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death

The One Direction singer, aged 31 when he died, fell fatal from his hotel balcony on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The stay of the couple in Argentina took a dark turn when Payne was allegedly supplied with drugs by people connected with CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Three People Held

Argentine authorities have charged three people linked to his death: one of his friends, one of the housekeepers at the hotel, and a local drug dealer who had been accused of providing Payne with narcotics.

One suspect Brian Nahuel Paiz said that the charges of drug trafficking are baseless, arguing that he first met Payne at his workplace, and later was forced to stay with him at the hotel for what he termed as a private meeting. He confessed that during the first meeting, Payne had already been intoxolated by drugs.

Sources close to Payne told that before leaving, he was actually working on sobriety. Payne has been in rehab; friends believed him to be on the right track, both with treatments in U.K. and also the U.S. However, it has come out that drug dealers “preyed” on Payne once he entered Buenos Aires, derailed his efforts toward recovery.

Following the singer’s death, his Wellington mansion that he left behind has hit the rental market, allegedly redecorated this time by FPB Investment Properties Inc. The property is available to rent in the last week of October, and it is coming back to the rental market weeks after his death.

ALSO READ: Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs