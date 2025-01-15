Home
Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda was born in Dublin on February 23, 1959, and was the sixth of eight children in the Nolan family. Her parents, both singers, filled her and her siblings with music when they were small.

Linda Nolan, the renowned singer and television personality, has passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. The former member of the chart-topping pop group The Nolans died at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital on January 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving siblings.

Her agent, Dermot McNamara, confirmed her death, noting that she was “embraced with love and comfort” during her final moments.

Linda Nolan’s death marks the end of an era for the Nolan family, who rose to fame as one of Ireland and the UK’s most successful musical acts. As a member of The Nolans, Linda enjoyed global success, including three Top 10 hits in the UK, most notably the infectious disco anthem I’m In the Mood for Dancing. The success of the group was mostly on durinthe latete 1970s t1980s,0s when The Nolans became the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide, with more than 30 million records sold during their peak years.

Success did not stop at the music for the Nolans. They had their own television specials, and their tours included an iconic stint with Frank Sinatra. They outsold The Beatles in Japan, making them international stars.

Linda’s battle with cancer

Diagnosed in 2005 with breast cancer, she was given thall-clearar in 2011. In 2017, she received her second bout of cancer and fought that for several years. Amongst it all, Linda devoted her time to charitable work, raising over £20 million for organisations including Breast Cancer Now, the Irish Cancer Society, and Samaritans. She had a legacy defined by her work in fundraising and advocacy for cancer awareness, making her admired for her tireless commitment to helping others.

She also became familiar on television for her appearances in the ITV chat show Loose Women. Her charm, wit, and humor made her a favorite celebrity, not just for her ability to sing well but also because of her authentic and warm heart.

She entered her later years with new challenges, including a highly successful run in musical theatre. She played the role of Mrs. Johnstone for three years in Blood Brothers, where she was praised for her powerful performance in one of the UK’s most enduring stage productions.

About Linda Nolan

Linda was born in Dublin on February 23, 1959, and was the sixth of eight children in the Nolan family. Her parents, both singers, filled her and her siblings with music when they were small. Linda went on stage for the first time when she was just four years old. When the group The Nolans was formed, she was a seasoned performer by then. There were five members in the band: Anne, Maureen, Bernie, Coleen, and Denise. Her siblings were very much part of the bright moment of the limelight.

Dermot McNamara, the agent of Linda, described her as a “beacon of hope and resilience,” as she had secured her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment. With her contribution to both the music industry and her charitable endeavors, Linda’s legacy will surely live on for generations to come.

A celebration of Linda Nolan’s “remarkable life” will be held, and details are expected from her family and loved ones.

In her last days, Linda was surrounded by the family that had been with her through every challenge and triumph. Her agent revealed that her siblings were by her side, providing comfort and support during her final moments.

