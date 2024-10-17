Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Madhur Bhandarkar Set to Reveal Untold Stories in ‘Wives of Bollywood’

After shedding light on the harsh realities of various professions in films like *Page 3*, *Chandni Bar*, and *Fashion*, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is gearing up to unveil his upcoming project, *Wives of Bollywood*. This film is anticipated to expose the hidden truths of the lives led by the wives of Bollywood stars.

An Insightful Look into Glamorous Lives

National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his compelling storytelling, is set to explore the glamorous yet complex world of Bollywood wives. His previous works include *Fashion*, *Page 3*, *Chandni Bar*, and *Heroine*, but this time he focuses on the women behind the stars of the Hindi film industry.

*Wives of Bollywood* aims to highlight the unseen aspects of their lavish lives, intertwined with elements of scandal, gossip, power struggles, and extravagant luxury.

Bhandarkar’s Vision for the Film

Discussing the film, Bhandarkar stated, “There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives. The aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents to the big screen.”

Renowned for his impactful and critically acclaimed films that address societal issues, Bhandarkar’s next project promises a bold exploration of the social dynamics within the entertainment industry.

 Producer’s Excitement

Producer Pranav Jain expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir once again after the success of *India Lockdown*. He has a reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic promises to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding the lives of celebrity wives at home and in social settings.”

 Production Details

*Wives of Bollywood* is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, with filming expected to commence early next year.

Previously, Madhur Bhandarkar explored Bollywood’s intricacies in his 2012 film *Heroine*, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as a fading star actress. The movie also starred Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, and other notable actors, and was released on September 21, 2012, coinciding with Kareena’s 32nd birthday.

