Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Bollywood actor-model Malaika Arora has ventured into the hospitality industry with the launch of her first restaurant, in Bandra.

Malaika, her son Arhaan Khan, Arhaan’s childhood friend Malaya Nagpal, and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, all have join hands to launch the restaurant, Scarlett House.

Malaika Makes Announcement

Announcing the venture on Instagram, Malaika shared a picture with Arhaan, both wearing jackets embroidered with the name “Scarlett House.” The post read: “Collaborating for the first time @scarletthousebombay.”

Speaking about the restaurant, Malaika told Vogue India, ‘We both love food and entertaining. Starting a restaurant felt like the most organic thing to do.” She also mentioned her vision of creating a cozy space for friends and family to relax and enjoy.

The launch was celebrated with a dinner attended by close friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, who congratulated Malaika on social media. The restaurant is now open to the public, promising a blend of global flavors and timeless decor.

All About Scarlett House

TheScarlett House, is in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow and offers a unique dining experience. The 2,500 sq ft space is divided into rooms and features vintage interiors, including gramophones, floral-upholstered chairs, chandeliers, and lush greenery, giving it a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The restaurant’s menu balances healthy options with indulgent dishes, such as Malabar prawn curry with Indrayani rice and red velvet cake.

