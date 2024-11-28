Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Malaika, her son Arhaan Khan, Arhaan’s childhood friend Malaya Nagpal, and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, all have join hands to launch the restaurant, Scarlett House.

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Bollywood actor-model Malaika Arora has ventured into the hospitality industry with the launch of her first restaurant, in Bandra.

Malaika, her son Arhaan Khan, Arhaan’s childhood friend Malaya Nagpal, and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, all have join hands to launch the restaurant, Scarlett House.

Malaika Makes Announcement

Announcing the venture on Instagram, Malaika shared a picture with Arhaan, both wearing jackets embroidered with the name “Scarlett House.” The post read: “Collaborating for the first time @scarletthousebombay.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Speaking about the restaurant, Malaika told Vogue India, ‘We both love food and entertaining. Starting a restaurant felt like the most organic thing to do.” She also mentioned her vision of creating a cozy space for friends and family to relax and enjoy.

The launch was celebrated with a dinner attended by close friends, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, who congratulated Malaika on social media. The restaurant is now open to the public, promising a blend of global flavors and timeless decor.

All About Scarlett House

TheScarlett House, is in a 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow and offers a unique dining experience. The 2,500 sq ft space is divided into rooms and features vintage interiors, including gramophones, floral-upholstered chairs, chandeliers, and lush greenery, giving it a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The restaurant’s menu balances healthy options with indulgent dishes, such as Malabar prawn curry with Indrayani rice and red velvet cake.

ALSO READ: On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

Filed under

Arhaan Khan Malaika Arora Malaika Restaurant Bandra
Advertisement

Also Read

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body...

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Fact Check: Woman In Kangana Ranaut’s Post Identified As CRPF Officer, Not SPG

Fact Check: Woman In Kangana Ranaut’s Post Identified As CRPF Officer, Not SPG

‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

ISRO Set To Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Study The Sun’s Corona

ISRO Set To Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Study The Sun’s Corona

Entertainment

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox