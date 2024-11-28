Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

From high-end watches to extravagant homes, Esha’s exquisite taste is nothing short of inspiring. Check the full list here

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

Actor Esha Gupta, who is regarded as a style icon celebrates her birthday today, and today we are going to make you delve into her enviable collection of luxury possessions. From high-end watches to extravagant homes, Esha’s exquisite taste is nothing short of inspiring.

1. Hublot Watch – INR 22.9 Lakhs

A true connoisseur of fine watches, Esha owns a stunning Hublot timepiece. Known for its cutting-edge design and craftsmanship, the watch is a statement of sophistication and luxury.

2. Christian Louboutin Shoes – INR 1.27 Lakhs

No fashion icon’s wardrobe is complete without the signature red soles of Christian Louboutin. Esha’s collection boasts several pairs, each exuding elegance and adding a glamorous touch to her ensembles.

3. Hermès Kelly Bags – INR 9.6 Lakhs per bag

Esha’s accessory collection includes a collection of coveted Hermès Kelly bags, timeless pieces that epitomizes luxury and exclusivity. The meticulously handcrafted bags are as much a fashion statement as they are a symbol of elite style.

4. Cartier Watch – INR 25 Lakhs

Esha’s love for luxury watches doesn’t stop with Hublot. She also owns a Cartier timepiece, a brand synonymous with timeless elegance. The watch seamlessly complements her sophisticated persona.

5. Outfits

Esha Gupta is often seen wearing timeless classics that bring out the old money charm like no other. Her outfits usually cost anywhere between a few lakhs to double digit Lakhs.

ALSO READ: How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The Controversial Religious Organization 

Filed under

Bollywood News celebrity news Esha Gupta movie news Trending news
