Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and his wife, Clara, face serious allegations in a recent lawsuit claiming they covered up the sexual abuse of a minor. The lawsuit, filed in New York, details two separate incidents involving a minor identified as “Jane Doe,” who alleges she was sexually assaulted by an older girl in 2018 and by a male youth leader two years later.

Mariano and Wife Accused of Covering Up Sexual Abuse

Mariano and Clara Rivera are well-known figures in their community, serving as pastors at Refuge of Hope Church in New Rochelle, New York. The church is affiliated with the Assemblies of God denomination. Importantly, the Riveras are not accused of committing any abuse themselves; rather, they are accused of failing to act appropriately when informed about the incidents.

Details of the Lawsuit Against Mariano

The lawsuit outlines that during a summer internship at their church in 2018, Jane Doe, then 11 years old, was sexually abused by an older girl referred to as “MG.” According to the legal documents, Jane’s mother informed Clara Rivera about the abuse, and Clara promised to investigate. However, the lawsuit claims that instead of taking action, the Riveras allegedly intimidated Jane into silence to protect the church’s reputation.The complaint states, “Rather than take sufficient action to end the sexual abuse of Jane Doe, the Riveras each separately isolated and intimidated Jane Doe to remain silent about her abuse by MG to avoid causing trouble for Refuge of Hope and the Ignite Life Summer Internship.”

Incidents at Refuge of Hope Church

The church reportedly funded Jane Doe’s attendance at a summer camp in Florida where she stayed in a dormitory without parental supervision. During this time, she was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by an older female camper. After calling her mother to report the abuse, Jane’s mother raised her concerns with Clara Rivera. Despite this, the Riveras did not report the allegations and continued to travel to the camp.

The lawsuit claims that Jane was further assaulted during a barbecue at the Riveras’ home later that summer.

Further Allegations Against Mariano

In 2021, Jane Doe alleges she was sexually assaulted again by a male youth leader from Refuge of Hope. The lawsuit states that he coerced her into engaging in inappropriate electronic communications until he was caught by her mother and admitted his actions.

The legal documents assert that both Mariano and Clara Rivera failed to protect Jane from harm and did not implement adequate safety measures within their church or during church-sponsored activities. As a result of these alleged incidents, Jane has suffered lasting physical and emotional injuries.

Response from the Riveras

In response to these allegations, attorney Joseph A. Ruta issued a statement on behalf of Mariano and Clara Rivera, “Mariano and Clara Rivera do not tolerate child abuse of any kind and allegations that they knew about or failed to act on reports of child abuse are completely false. The very first time they heard about these allegations was nearly four years after the alleged incident… The lawsuit… is full of inaccurate and misleading statements which we have no doubt will not hold up in a court of law.”

Ruta emphasized that the Riveras are known for their charitable work and commitment to helping underprivileged children. He expressed disappointment over what he termed false accusations against them.

This lawsuit is part of a troubling trend involving affiliates of Assemblies of God churches facing similar allegations. Recently, three young victims settled lawsuits against Florida affiliates related to sexual assaults. Additionally, a former worker at the camp where Jane Doe attended also entered into a plea deal for charges related to misconduct against minors.

As this case unfolds, it raises significant questions about accountability within religious organizations and their responsibility to protect vulnerable individuals from harm.