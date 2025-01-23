Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has achieved a significant milestone in her career, earning her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch in the blockbuster film “Wicked.”

Ariana Grande’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress places her alongside a competitive field including Monica Barbaro (“A Complete Unknown”), Felicity Jones (“The Brutalist”), Isabella Rossellini (“Conclave”), and Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez”). This recognition solidifies Grande’s transition from music icon to acclaimed actress, following her impressive performance in “Wicked” and a previous supporting role in “Don’t Look Up.”

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Grande is vying for three awards: Best Pop Vocal Album (for Eternal Sunshine), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “The Boy Is Mine”), and Best Dance Pop Recording (for “Yes, And?”).

However, the day brought mixed news for the “Wicked” cast. While Saldaña’s performance in “Emilia Pérez” earned her a well-deserved nomination, fellow co-star Selena Gomez was surprisingly snubbed from the Best Supporting Actress category despite critical acclaim for her role in the same film.


The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 2, 2025, and to be hosted by Conan O’Brien. It will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and Hulu, with the red carpet starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ALSO READ: Short Film ‘Anuja’ Backed By Priyanka Chopra Nominated For Oscars 2025

Filed under

Ariana Grande oscars 2025 nomination Selena Gomez

