After a massive expansion over the past three years, Marvel Studios is beginning to slow down its storytelling in the Multiverse Saga.

After a massive expansion over the past three years, Marvel Studios is beginning to slow down its storytelling in the Multiverse Saga. This period has seen the release of 10 feature films, 12 seasons of television, and two TV specials, marking a 300% increase compared to the previous Infinity Saga era. However, in 2025, Marvel is set to release a more manageable slate of projects.

The MCU calendar seems to have been somewhat strained by production delays (this time due to the guild strikes in 2023), despite Disney CEO Bob Iger’s May 2024 announcement that Marvel will deliver no more than three feature films and two live-action shows a year.

Marvel’s Releases in 2024

In 2024, fans were treated to:

Two live-action Disney+ shows: Echo and Agatha All Along.

Two animated series: X-Men ’97 and Season 3 of What If…?.

One feature film: Deadpool & Wolverine.

While this represents a slight easing of the pace, Marvel’s schedule will ramp up again in 2025.

The 2025 Lineup

Marvel’s 2025 lineup promises an exciting array of projects, despite production delays caused by industry strikes in 2023. The confirmed releases include:

Feature Films: Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford. Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

Disney+ Series: Daredevil: Born Again, featuring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. Ironheart, a spin-off from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.



Additionally, three animated series focusing on Spider-Man, Wakanda, and zombies will debut throughout the year. Notably, only April, September, and November will pass without a new Marvel project premiere.

Future Projects on Marvel’s Horizon

Looking further ahead, Marvel has several intriguing projects in development:

A second spin-off from WandaVision featuring Paul Bettany’s Vision.

A fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland.

The anticipated return of Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom.

Several release dates have been assigned to untitled films between February 2026 and November 2028. Denzel Washington hinted that one of these films could be Black Panther 3, while another may reintroduce the X-Men as a live-action franchise.

Young Avengers Assembly

Marvel Studios has been subtly assembling a new team known as the Young Avengers. This was hinted at in post-credits scenes from recent films, particularly with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) trying to recruit Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld). Potential recruits for this team include:

Billy Maximoff (Wiccan)

America Chavez (Miss America)

Cassandra Lang (Stinger)

RiRi Williams (Ironheart)

Skaar (Hulk’s son)

Elia Bradley (Patriot)

The format for their introduction—whether in a film or Disney+ series—remains uncertain.

Marvel’s Detailed Project List

Here is a comprehensive list of Marvel’s announced and confirmed projects:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Jan. 29, 2025) – Animated series on Disney+. Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14, 2025) – Feature film in theaters. Daredevil: Born Again (March 4, 2025) – Disney+ series. Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025) – Feature film in theaters. Ironheart (June 24, 2025) – Disney+ series. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25, 2025) – Feature film in theaters. Eyes of Wakanda (Aug. 6, 2025) – Animated series on Disney+.

A Treat For The Fans

With Marvel Studios entering this new chapter of storytelling, fans can expect a combination of both familiar characters and new stories across films and streaming platforms. Quality over quantity, the Multiverse Saga continues to grow while still maintaining its core appeal to audiences worldwide.