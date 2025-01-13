Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle is optimistic about the success of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, following her challenges as part of the British Royal Family.

Meghan Markle is optimistic about the success of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, following her challenges as part of the British Royal Family. According to a royal insider, the Duchess of Sussex believes the cookery show will highlight her expertise, silence critics, and establish her as a distinct figure in the entertainment world.

A Fresh Start Beyond Royal Ties

The insider revealed that Meghan’s previous experience as an actress and TV professional has bolstered her confidence in this project. “While her confidence took a knock during her time in the Royal Family, she’s riding high again and proud of this show,” the source shared.

The Duchess is eager to step out of the shadow of her royal connections. “She doesn’t really mention them in the show. Meghan knows what the audience wants and is delivering just that,” the insider noted.

Delays Amid Wildfire Crisis

Initially set for a January 15 release, the show’s launch has been postponed to March 4 due to the devastating wildfires in California. Meghan expressed gratitude to Netflix for the delay, stating, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have actively contributed to relief efforts in Pasadena, donating essentials to affected families and opening their doors to friends and relatives displaced by the fires. Their charitable actions have further reinforced their commitment to humanitarian causes, aligning with the themes of care and connection Meghan aims to portray in her show.

As anticipation builds for With Love, Meghan, the Duchess is set to showcase her culinary talents and inspire audiences worldwide, confident that her return to the screen will resonate with viewers.

