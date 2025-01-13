Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle is optimistic about the success of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, following her challenges as part of the British Royal Family.

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle is optimistic about the success of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, following her challenges as part of the British Royal Family. According to a royal insider, the Duchess of Sussex believes the cookery show will highlight her expertise, silence critics, and establish her as a distinct figure in the entertainment world.

A Fresh Start Beyond Royal Ties

The insider revealed that Meghan’s previous experience as an actress and TV professional has bolstered her confidence in this project. “While her confidence took a knock during her time in the Royal Family, she’s riding high again and proud of this show,” the source shared.

The Duchess is eager to step out of the shadow of her royal connections. “She doesn’t really mention them in the show. Meghan knows what the audience wants and is delivering just that,” the insider noted.

Delays Amid Wildfire Crisis

Initially set for a January 15 release, the show’s launch has been postponed to March 4 due to the devastating wildfires in California. Meghan expressed gratitude to Netflix for the delay, stating, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have actively contributed to relief efforts in Pasadena, donating essentials to affected families and opening their doors to friends and relatives displaced by the fires. Their charitable actions have further reinforced their commitment to humanitarian causes, aligning with the themes of care and connection Meghan aims to portray in her show.

As anticipation builds for With Love, Meghan, the Duchess is set to showcase her culinary talents and inspire audiences worldwide, confident that her return to the screen will resonate with viewers.

Read More : Biden Defends Foreign Policy Record Amid Ongoing Global Crises

Filed under

Meghan Markle

Advertisement

Also Read

Spain Plans 100% Tax On Homes Bought By Non-EU Residents Amid Housing Crisis

Spain Plans 100% Tax On Homes Bought By Non-EU Residents Amid Housing Crisis

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Walmart Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years: Will Spark Continue To Define The Brand?

Walmart Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years: Will Spark Continue To Define The Brand?

‘Deep State’ Fears Grow: Poll Finds Federal Workers Ready To Defy Trump’s Second Term Agenda

‘Deep State’ Fears Grow: Poll Finds Federal Workers Ready To Defy Trump’s Second Term Agenda

EU Investigates X Over Content Moderation Concerns

EU Investigates X Over Content Moderation Concerns

Entertainment

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox