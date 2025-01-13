Biden Defends Foreign Policy Record Amid Ongoing Global Crises

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted his foreign policy achievements on Monday, asserting that America and its allies are stronger than they were four years ago, despite the persistence of major global crises.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted his foreign policy achievements on Monday, asserting that America and its allies are stronger than they were four years ago, despite the persistence of major global crises. In a rare address at the State Department, Biden emphasized his administration’s successes in backing Ukraine against Russia’s 2022 invasion and supporting Israel in its conflicts in the Middle East.

America’s Strengthened Position

Biden claimed that the United States has outpaced its competitors, including China, economically, and weakened adversaries such as Russia and Iran without direct military intervention. “Compared to four years ago, America is stronger, our alliances are stronger, and our adversaries and competitors are weaker,” he said.

The president also noted that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have strained adversaries like Russia and Iran, reducing their regional influence. He further highlighted the weakening of Iran-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah and the collapse of Syria’s Assad government as significant achievements.

Efforts Toward Peace in Gaza

Biden expressed hope for an imminent agreement with Hamas to release hostages in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid. Acknowledging the devastation caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict, he stated, “So many innocent people have been killed, so many communities destroyed. Palestinian people deserve peace.”

Despite supporting Israel with military aid and diplomacy, Biden has faced protests accusing him of complicity in the destruction in Gaza. Demonstrators outside the State Department criticized his administration, while Biden defended the U.S. role in strengthening Israel’s security.

As his presidency comes to a close, Biden emphasized his administration’s approach to tackling global crises through diplomacy and alliances rather than direct warfare. With a week left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Biden hopes for a lasting resolution in some of the world’s most volatile regions.

