Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has imposed a 24-day suspension on boxers Mike Tyson and Jake Paul following their highly-publicized fight in Arlington this past Saturday.

Suspension Following Lackluster Fight

The disciplinary action came after Paul defeated Tyson in an uninspired eight-round battle, which was streamed live on Netflix. Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion, appeared to tire quickly after an initial outburst, allowing Paul to take control of the fight. The 58-year-old Tyson was participating in his first sanctioned fight since 2005. Following the bout, Paul was declared the unanimous winner.

Suspension of Other Fighters

The suspension also affected other fighters on the card, including Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, who faced 45-day suspensions after their full-distance fight. Taylor won the match by unanimous decision, and Serrano later clarified that comments she made about Taylor intentionally headbutting her were made in the heat of the moment.

Paul’s Apology to Fans

Paul apologized to his supporters after the fight for not delivering the knockout he had promised. “I’m sorry I didn’t knock him out,” he said. Despite his victory, Paul stated he had held back in the latter rounds to avoid further hurting his opponent after Tyson appeared exhausted.

Filed under

Jake Paul Mike Tyson Netflix Fight
Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

