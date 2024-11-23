When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

Roberts shares her admiration for Neem Karoli Baba with other notable devotees, including Indian celebrities Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who also find inspiration in his teachings. Her journey reflects a deep personal connection to Hinduism and Indian spirituality, which continues to be an integral part of her life.

Over the years, several Hollywood celebrities have expressed an interest in India and its culture, but Julia Roberts stands out as one of the most notable. While portions of her 2010 film Eat, Pray, Love were filmed in India, Roberts’ interest in Hinduism predates her involvement with the movie.

Contrary to popular belief, her spiritual journey was already underway before she signed on to star in the adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert’s memoir.

Julia Roberts’ Early Fascination with Hinduism

Although Roberts has generally avoided discussing her personal beliefs in depth, she has occasionally opened up about practicing Hinduism. During the promotional period for Eat, Pray, Love, Roberts revealed how she first encountered the faith.

Speaking in an interview, she shared that her intrigue began after seeing a picture of Neem Karoli Baba, a revered Hindu guru.

“I practice, I practice a lot of things… Hinduism is something that I’m very intrigued by, and very interested in,” Roberts said. “It came from seeing a picture of a guru called Neem Karoli Baba. I was so drawn to this picture of this person… I didn’t know who he was, but I felt a very strong interest.” She further explained that Neem Karoli Baba had passed away long before she saw his photograph but described the experience as a significant moment of quiet intrigue.

Julia Roberts Openly Practicing Hinduism

Roberts first publicly acknowledged her Hindu practice in a 2011 interview with Elle. She declared, “I’m definitely a practicing Hindu. I’ve been so spoiled with my friends and family in this life. Next time, I want to be just something quiet and supporting.” She also mentioned attending temple regularly to chant, pray, and celebrate.

Although the revelation attracted significant media attention, Roberts remained reserved about discussing her faith further. At a press conference for Eat, Pray, Love, she reiterated her long-standing connection to Hinduism, stating, “I didn’t suddenly make this movie and start practicing Hinduism. It was a part of my life for a very long time.” She added that her approach to such topics aligns with her mother’s advice from years ago: “You’re an actor; act, don’t talk about politics, don’t talk about religion.”

Julia Roberts’ Career Achievements and Spiritual Journey

Julia Roberts’ spiritual beliefs have not overshadowed her stellar career. Eat, Pray, Love was a commercial hit in 2010, further cementing her status as one of the highest-grossing movie stars in the world. She has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and three Golden Globes.

Roberts shares her admiration for Neem Karoli Baba with other notable devotees, including Indian celebrities Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who also find inspiration in his teachings. Her journey reflects a deep personal connection to Hinduism and Indian spirituality, which continues to be an integral part of her life.