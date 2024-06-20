‘Mirzapur Season 3’ Trailer: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi Engage In a Violent Battle For Power

Ali Fazal will soon be seen in ‘Mirzapur Season 3’, one of the biggest shows of his career. The third installment of the action-packed series has garnered a fair deal of attention as it marks the return of some highly unpredictable yet popular characters. On Thursday, June 20, the makers unveiled its official trailer to pique the curiosity of fans.

‘Mirzapur Season 3’ Trailer Packs a Punch

‘Mirzapur Season 3 is one of the biggest and most eagerly awaited shows of the year. Fans have great expectations from it because of the high standards set by the first two installments. Earlier today, June 20, Prime Video unveiled its official trailer with a powerful caption.

“Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai,” read the X post.

Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai 🔥 #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5 pic.twitter.com/6264RCWfi4 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 20, 2024

The video begins with a short recap of some violent moments from the previous installments. The focus then shifts to the present day as Guddu (Ali Fazal) tries to erase the legacy of Kaleen Bhaiyaa (Pankaj Tripathi) and capture the throne of Mirzapur. The trailer also delves into the political dynamics of the show’s world. It also features punch dialogues. In a memorable sequence, Guddu says “violence mera USP hai”. The video ends with a scene in which Kaleen resurfaces and vows to reassert his authority.

About ‘Mirzapur Season 3’

‘Mirzapur’ is an action drama series that centres on the events that transpire when Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and Guddu start working for Kaleen, a strongman with a mean streak. The first season ended with Munna (Divyenndu) killing Bablu. The second installment focused on Guddu’s revenge. Going by the trailer, the third season will feature a mix of action, seduction, manipulation, and one-upmanship. It also features Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, and Isha Talwar in key roles. The series is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

‘Mirzapur Season 3’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 5.

