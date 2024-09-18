Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

In an unfortunate development, veteran music composer Vipin Reshammiya died on September 18 in Mumbai. He was 87. The seasoned artist was popular music director and actor Himesh Reshammiya’s father. His last rites will be performed on September 19. Vipin served as his son’s mentor and played a pivotal role in helping him nurture his talent from a young age.

Vipin Reshammiya, Himesh’s Father, No More

Vipin Reshammiya, music composer Himesh’s father, is no more. The veteran died on September 18 shortly after being hospitalised in Mumbai. He was suffering from breathing issues. His last rites will be performed on Thursday (September 19) in Juhu. The mortal remains will be brought home soon.

MUST READ | Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

Reflecting on her association with Vipin, Vanitha Thapar told ETimes that she used to call him ‘papa’.

“He was in Kokilaben and passed away today at 8.30 pm. I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh, the numerologist, and I were also very close to him,” she said.

Vipin was a talented composer in his own right and rose to fame because of his work on TV shows. He, however, chose not to pursue a full-fledged career in music as wanted to help Himesh hone his skills, He once mentioned that he was proud of his son’s musical talents from a young age.

The Salman Khan Connection

Vipin once worked in the music department of a Salman Khan film. This helped Himesh develop a strong bond with ‘Bhaijaan’. The ‘Khiladi 786’ actor made his debut as a music composer with with ‘Pyar Kya Toh Darna Kya’ and the rest is history. He also teamed up with Salman for films such as ‘Kick’ and ‘Radhe’.

ALSO READ | Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival