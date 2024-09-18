Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

In an unfortunate development, veteran music composer Vipin Reshammiya died on September 18 in Mumbai.

Music Composer Himesh Reshammiya’s Father Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87

In an unfortunate development, veteran music composer Vipin Reshammiya died on September 18 in Mumbai. He was 87. The seasoned artist was popular music director and actor Himesh Reshammiya’s father. His last rites will be performed on September 19.  Vipin served as his son’s mentor and played a pivotal role in helping him nurture his talent from a young age.

Vipin Reshammiya, Himesh’s Father, No More

Vipin Reshammiya, music composer Himesh’s father, is no more. The veteran died on September 18 shortly after being hospitalised in Mumbai. He was suffering from breathing issues. His last rites will be performed on Thursday (September 19) in Juhu. The mortal remains will be brought home soon.

MUST READ | Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

Reflecting on her association with Vipin, Vanitha Thapar told ETimes that she used to call him ‘papa’.

“He was in Kokilaben and passed away today at 8.30 pm. I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh, the numerologist, and I were also very close to him,” she said.

Vipin was a talented composer in his own right and rose to fame because of his work on TV shows. He, however, chose not to pursue a full-fledged career in music as wanted to help Himesh hone his skills, He once mentioned that he was proud of  his son’s musical talents from a young age.

The Salman Khan Connection

Vipin once worked in the music department of a Salman Khan film. This helped Himesh develop a strong bond with ‘Bhaijaan’. The ‘Khiladi 786’ actor made his debut as a music composer with with ‘Pyar Kya Toh Darna Kya’ and the rest is history. He also teamed up with Salman for films such as ‘Kick’ and ‘Radhe’.

ALSO READ | Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

 

Filed under

Himesh Reshammiya Vipin Reshammiya Death Vipin Reshammiya news Vipin Reshammiya songs

Also Read

Parthiv Patel: I Don’t See Any Bangladesh Bowler Being A Threat To Indian Batter

Parthiv Patel: I Don’t See Any Bangladesh Bowler Being A Threat To Indian Batter

India And Russia Fast-Track Negotiations for New Investment Treaty to Boost Bilateral Trade

India And Russia Fast-Track Negotiations for New Investment Treaty to Boost Bilateral Trade

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

Gautam Gambhir Lauds Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Bangladesh Series, Calls Him ‘Great Guy’

Gautam Gambhir Lauds Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Bangladesh Series, Calls Him ‘Great Guy’

‘Matchbox’: John Cena To Star In Live-Action Film Based On Mattel Toy Line

‘Matchbox’: John Cena To Star In Live-Action Film Based On Mattel Toy Line

Entertainment

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

Florence Pugh: I Have Always Been Thinking About Starting A Family

‘Matchbox’: John Cena To Star In Live-Action Film Based On Mattel Toy Line

‘Matchbox’: John Cena To Star In Live-Action Film Based On Mattel Toy Line

Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox