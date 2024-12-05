Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Nagarjuna shared heartfelt photos from the wedding, welcoming Sobhita to the family. (READ MROE BELOW)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began a new chapter in their lives with a traditional and intimate wedding ceremony held at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, last night. The pictures of the couple’s wedding have gone viral over the internet, spreading joy and elegance all around.

Naga Chaitanya’s cousin, Rana Daggubati, will host the former on his popular chat show and has done this in a very fun way by sharing a teaser of the episode on Instagram. The teaser saw the cousins cracking up about family goals for Chaitanya. When asked what his idea of family life is, Chaitanya broke into a smile and said, “Happily married, a couple of kids.” To that, Rana teased, “Four or two like Venky uncle?” Chaitanya, blushing, clarified, “Maybe just one or two.” He also expressed his dreams of creating meaningful memories with his future kids, sharing, “I’d love to take my son to a race track and discover my daughter’s hobbies.”

 

The teaser also had a glimpse of the unseen moments from the dating days of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, adding to the nostalgia. “Chay and me…dynamic duo or double trouble? You decide!!,” captioned the video by Rana.

Sharing photos from the wedding on social media, Nagarjuna Akkineni, the father of Naga Chaitanya, said: “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter has been a special and emotional moment for me. Welcome to the family, dear Sobhita-you have already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

The venue, Annapurna Studios, bears a lot of importance to the Akkineni family. Referring to its legacy, Nagarjuna mentioned, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, the one created in connection with his centenary year. It feels like his love and contribution are present with us at every step in this journey.”

The pair’s much-anticipated pre-wedding celebrations were as grand as ever yet intimate. The celebrations started with traditional Mangalasnanam and haldi ceremonies, followed by the much-awaited Pelli Kuthuru, where Sobhita shone like a bright star in her bridal attire. She also shared stunning shots from the celebrations on her handle, which received all that love and adulation from fans spread all over the world.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had announced their engagement in August this year. Their love story has been a subject of much admiration, and their wedding only adds to their fairy-tale journey.

ALSO READ: Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

