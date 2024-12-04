Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Taylor Swift tops Spotify Wrapped 2024, earning the title of most-streamed artist for the second year. Her album The Tortured Poets Department broke records, with over 26.6 billion streams globally this year. (READ MORE BELOW)

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Taylor Swift has once again claimed the title of Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally in 2024, marking her second consecutive year at the top. Her album The Tortured Poets Department played a key role in this achievement, becoming the most-streamed album of the year. Swift’s music garnered over 26.6 billion streams on Spotify this year, cementing her position as a global musical powerhouse.

A Record-Breaking Year for Taylor Swift

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department broke several Spotify records, including surpassing 300 million streams in a single day and crossing the 1 billion mark in its first week. These achievements contributed to a remarkable year for female artists, who dominated Spotify’s charts with eight of the top ten most-streamed albums globally.

Notable albums on the list included Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft (No. 2), Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet (No. 3), Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito (No. 4), Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine (No. 5), Swift’s own 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (No. 6), SZA’s SOS (No. 7), and Swift’s Lover (No. 8).

Celebrating Swifties: Exclusive Features and Badges

Spotify introduced exclusive features for Taylor Swift fans in 2024 Wrapped. For the first time, a Wrapped badge was added to her Spotify profile, a new annual distinction. Fans were also treated to custom animations for Taylor’s discography, such as sparkles for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and seagulls for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Additionally, Spotify partnered with Snapchat to launch an AR lens featuring Wrapped bracelets with a Global Top Artist Badge charm, celebrating Swift’s milestone. Out-of-home installations highlighting Swift’s achievements were unveiled in major cities like New York, Toronto, London, and Jakarta.

ALSO READ: Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

