Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has arrived, unveiling a deeply personal soundtrack of the past year for millions of listeners. From heartbreak pop marathons to Taylor Swift obsessions, the annual recap offers a mix of surprises and insights into every listener's unique music journey.

Spotify Wrapped provides users with personalized, data-driven insights into their listening habits, offering a mix of delight and surprise—or perhaps a dose of musical self-awareness.

How to access

To view your Spotify Wrapped, simply open the app and look for the “Wrapped” tab at the top. This feature provides a fully personalized experience.

Creators, such as musicians and podcasters, can access detailed insights into how their content performed separately. If you don’t see the Wrapped option, make sure your app is updated to the latest version.

Spotify remains intentionally vague about the precise data collection cutoff for Wrapped. While December is excluded from the month-by-month breakdown, the platform does not disclose the exact date when tracking ends.

New features in Spotify Wrapped 2024

This year’s Wrapped introduces several new features alongside familiar favorites:

Your Music Evolution: This feature presents a narrative of your musical journey, showcasing up to three distinct phases from the year. It resonates particularly in 2024, a year defined by Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour and the popularization of the term “eras” for various life phases.

Listening Streaks Similar to Apple Music’s Replay, Spotify now highlights the number of consecutive days you listened to a specific artist.

Enhanced sharing options in Spotify Wrapped 2024

The share button now indicates whether a shared song or album is part of your top-listened-to list.

AI enhancements in spotify wrapped: Building on the AI DJ feature introduced in 2023, Spotify continues to integrate artificial intelligence into its user experience. The AI DJ, now available in Spanish, curates personalized playlists and has been incorporated into Wrapped. Premium users can leverage AI to explore music more deeply by using prompts such as “find me more artists like my top listened to.”

Wrapped 2024 not only encapsulates a year’s worth of music but also offers fresh tools and insights, making it a standout moment for music enthusiasts everywhere.

