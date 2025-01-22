Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix is raising subscription prices for its premium and standard plans in key markets, including the U.S., Argentina, Canada, and Portugal. The increase aims to support the streaming giant’s ambitious content development strategy amid record-breaking growth.

Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices for its premium and standard plans in the United States, Argentina, Canada, and Portugal. The move, disclosed on Tuesday, is part of the company’s strategy to support ongoing investments in content development.

Details of the Price Hike

The revised pricing affects several subscription tiers:

Premium Plan : In the U.S., the premium membership now costs $25 per month, up by $2.

: In the U.S., the premium membership now costs $25 per month, up by $2. Standard Plan : This tier increases to $18 per month.

: This tier increases to $18 per month. Ad-Supported Standard Plan: The ad-supported standard option sees a $1 hike, reaching $8 per month.

These changes are similarly reflected in other impacted markets, including Argentina, Canada, and Portugal.

Reason for the Netflix Price Increase

Netflix attributes the price adjustments to its commitment to enhancing programming quality. “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,” the company stated in a letter to investors.

The price hike follows a year of unprecedented growth, with Netflix achieving record-breaking revenue and a surge in subscriber numbers.

Record-Breaking Netflix Performance in 2024

In 2024, Netflix added nearly 19 million subscribers during the holiday season, concluding the year with over 300 million subscribers globally. This represents a net annual addition of 41 million subscribers, the highest in the company’s history.

The fourth quarter saw a $1.87 billion profit on $10.25 billion in revenue, a double-digit increase compared to the same period in 2023. “We enter 2025 with strong momentum, coming off a year with record net additions… and having re-accelerated growth,” Netflix executives noted.

Popular Content Driving Growth

Netflix’s growth is bolstered by a robust lineup of original programming, including globally popular shows like “Squid Game,” which returned for a second season. The dystopian Korean series remains the platform’s most-watched TV show and a key driver of its cultural influence. Other anticipated releases include new seasons of “Stranger Things” and “Wednesday.”

The company is diversifying its offerings by entering partnerships and expanding into sports programming. U.S. subscribers will gain access to 52 weeks of WWE professional wrestling and NFL games on Christmas Day. Additionally, Netflix has started bundling services with former competitors, such as Peacock and Apple TV, providing joint subscription packages.

Focus on Engagement and Ad-Supported Plans

Netflix maintains a strong engagement rate, with viewers streaming approximately two hours per day per paid member. The company’s ad-supported tier accounted for more than 55% of signups in applicable regions during the fourth quarter, showing nearly 30% growth from the previous quarter. This success underscores the importance of ad revenue, which is a critical focus for 2025.

“Our business remains intensely competitive with many formidable competitors across traditional entertainment and big tech,” Netflix’s executives stated, highlighting their leadership position in the streaming industry.

