North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

North West recently teased her mother, Kim Kardashian, for not cooking for their family in nearly two years during an honest conversation featured in Interview magazine.

In the interview, Kardashian asked her 11-year-old daughter, “How is my cooking?” to which North humorously replied, “You haven’t cooked for us in a long time,” recalling the last time Kardashian cooked was two Halloweens ago.

North, the eldest child of Kardashian and Kanye West, shared that her mom made mac and cheese, fried chicken, and cornbread during that last meal.

Kardashian jokingly referred to herself as a “one-trick pony” when it comes to cooking, asking if the meal was good. North confirmed it was, but also added that her mom is “really good” at making cucumbers with salt, a favorite snack of hers.

During the interview, North also revealed that if she could eat one thing for the rest of her life, it would be either cucumbers with salt or onions. Kardashian chimed in, noting her daughter’s love for grilled onions.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian’s kids have commented on her cooking habits.

North’s younger sister, Chicago West, once mentioned that their mom doesn’t cook and instead relies on a private chef. Chicago’s school assignment, which Kardashian shared on Instagram, humorously read, “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef,” when asked about the best thing her mom makes.

The Kardashian family is known for frequently hiring private chefs, especially for special occasions.

Their longtime chef, Khristianne Uy, known as Chef K, has spoken about preparing meals for the family and shared that while the adults are disciplined with their diets, the kids can be picky but enjoy getting involved in the cooking process. Chef K is often brought in for major holidays and events, such as Psalm’s fifth birthday party.

