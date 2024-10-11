Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Fans have been recreating their own versions, not only for Halloween but also to wear at her Short n’ Sweet Tour, where she frequently dons bedazzled corsets.

Sabrina Carpenter Makes It To Google’s List Of Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2024

Sabrina Carpenter has landed a spot on Google’s list of the most popular Halloween costumes for 2024. The Google Freightgeist ranking released recently places Carpenter at number nine among highly sought-after costume ideas.

Google noted that searches for Carpenter’s “heart corset” are skyrocketing, and she’s the top-searched individual associated with the look. The “Espresso” singer’s custom corsets by Frolov, featuring a glittering heart-shaped cutout in the middle, went viral on platforms like TikTok and Reddit.

Fans have been recreating their own versions, not only for Halloween but also to wear at her Short n’ Sweet Tour, where she frequently dons bedazzled corsets.

If you’re aiming to embody Carpenter for Halloween, there are various ways to capture her style, from corsets and platform boots to baby-doll dresses and her signature glowy cream blush. For those who don’t want to make their own heart corset, Etsy offers several replicas, including a rhinestone cutout corset ($70) and a heart cutout corset dress ($150).

Here’s is the list of Google’s top 10 most popular Halloween costumes:

Shrunken Head Bob (from Beetlejuice)
Raygun
Catnap
Delores (from Beetlejuice)
Pomni
Envy (from Inside Out 2)
Red (from Descendants)
Dr. Doom
Sabrina Carpenter
Lady Deadpool

