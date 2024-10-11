Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur, well-known for his roles in films like Luck by Chance, My Name Is Khan, and The Accidental Prime Minister, recently gained critical acclaim for his performance in the Prime Video series Made In Heaven.

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Actor Arjun Mathur has quietly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, production designer Tiya Tejpal, in an intimate ceremony. Although the couple did not formally announce their wedding, the news emerged when Tiya’s brother, director Karan Tejpal, shared a heartwarming photo on his Instagram Stories. The image captured the couple seated in front of a beautifully adorned mandap, with Tiya in a traditional saree and Arjun donning a kurta pyjama, both smiling joyfully amidst a backdrop of marigold floral decorations.

In his post, Karan expressed his excitement, writing, “Best surprise ever… Meri pyaari behna ki shaadi. [My dear sister’s wedding] Let the celebrations begin.” This warm sentiment resonated with fans, who were delighted by the surprise announcement.

Arjun Mathur, well-known for his roles in films like Luck by Chance, My Name Is Khan, and The Accidental Prime Minister, recently gained critical acclaim for his performance in the Prime Video series Made In Heaven. In August, he won the award for Best Actor in a Series at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for his role as Karan Mehra. Sharing his joy on social media, Arjun posted a picture of himself with the award, expressing gratitude and pride.

In a recent conversation, Arjun confirmed the wedding news, stating, “Tiya and I have been as good as married for many years now, and it was simply time for us to solemnise. We were extremely fortunate to be able to keep it as small and intimate as we wanted.” He emphasized the couple’s desire for privacy, noting, “We believe that intimacy is beautiful, as long as it stays private. Once public, it becomes something else.”

Arjun also conveyed appreciation for the blessings and well-wishes they received following the ceremony, underscoring their commitment to maintaining their privacy during this joyous time.

Tiya Tejpal, the daughter of journalist Tarun Tejpal, is an accomplished production designer with a notable portfolio, having worked on films like *The White Tiger*, *Raman Raghav 2.0*, and *Karwaan*. She began her career as an assistant director on *Life of Pi* before transitioning into production design.

ALSO READ: Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

arjun mathur Entertainment News Made In Heaven wedding
