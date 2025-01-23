Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will proceed as planned on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Conan O'Brien set to host the event.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that the Oscar nominations for 2025 will be revealed this week. The announcement, initially delayed multiple times due to wildfires in Los Angeles, will now be made by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang during a live-streamed event.

Key Details About the 2025 Oscars:

The Oscar nominations will be unveiled on January 23 at 7:00 PM IST. The announcement will take place at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be live-streamed on platforms like Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital channels.

It will also be broadcast on ABC’s Good Morning America and available for streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

Changes to the Oscar Schedule

The nominations, originally slated for January 17, were postponed to January 19 and later to January 23 due to the LA wildfires, which caused significant damage and disrupted voting schedules.

To accommodate these challenges, the Academy extended the voting period and cancelled the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, a traditional pre-ceremony event.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will proceed as planned on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Conan O’Brien set to host the event.

