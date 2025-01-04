Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

The Palm Springs International Film Awards was a night filled with heartfelt moments, laughter, and recognition of extraordinary talent. Held at the Palm Springs Convention Center, the event brought together some of the most celebrated names in Hollywood, offering an emotional and entertaining evening.

Nicole Kidman’s Tribute to Her Late Mother on Palm Spring Stage

Nicole Kidman, recipient of the International Star Award for her performance in the erotic thriller Babygirl, delivered one of the evening’s most moving speeches. The Academy Award-winning actress dedicated her award to her late mother, who passed away on the same day Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Presented by fellow Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Kidman was praised for her passion and artistry. Curtis recalled their meeting at the 2023 Academy Awards, highlighting that Kidman’s work is driven by love.

On stage, Kidman spoke candidly about her grief. “I’ve lost both my parents, and I’m in that place, like, ‘Oh, OK, this is different now,’” she shared. “They’ve given me resilience, they’ve given me love, and they’ve given me the strength to keep moving forward.”

Visibly emotional, Kidman was comforted by Curtis, who held her hand as she said, “I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you.”

Family: A Central Theme

The evening’s theme of family resonated through the speeches. Colman Domingo, star of Sing Sing and recipient of the Spotlight Award, reflected on losing both his parents in the same year. The shared emotions of loss and resilience tied the night’s honorees together in a poignant way.

Timothée Chalamet Brings Humor to the Stage

Adding levity to the evening, Timothée Chalamet, honored with the Chairman’s Award for his role in A Complete Unknown, entertained the audience with jokes about Jake Gyllenhaal and his return drive to Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande Shines as a Rising Star at Palm Spring Awards

Ariana Grande, recognized with the Rising Star Award for her role in the musical Wicked, delivered a speech infused with humor and sincerity. Presented by Jennifer Coolidge, the award honored Grande’s performance as Glinda.

Coolidge, known for her comedic charm, had the audience laughing with her introduction, joking, “It’s so great to be here in beautiful Palm Springs. I was wondering where all the L.A. gays had gone!”

Praising Grande’s portrayal of Glinda, Coolidge said, “She did such an incredible job of making Glinda feel like a girl we’ve known forever. In less capable hands, Glinda might feel two-dimensional, but Ari allows us to see her true, unshielded heart.”

Grande, visibly moved, expressed her admiration for Coolidge. “Your comedic genius has inspired me my entire life,” she said. She also added humor to her acceptance speech, quipping, “I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I’d be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again. So I want to thank my good friends Botox and Juvederm.”

Reflecting on her journey from music to acting, Grande shared, “Over the past 10 years, when I was solely focused on music, I really missed [comedy]. So this truly feels like the beginning of a new chapter. Maybe comedy is just another way of telling the truth.”

Palm Spring Awards Celebrating Talent Across the Industry

The evening recognized numerous other artists and ensembles:

Adrien Brody : Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, for The Brutalist

: Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, for The Brutalist Kieran Culkin : Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor, for A Real Pain

: Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor, for A Real Pain Angelina Jolie : Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, for Maria

: Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, for Maria Mikey Madison : Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress, for Anora

: Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress, for Anora Denis Villeneuve : Visionary Award, for Dune

: Visionary Award, for Dune Cast of Conclave : Ensemble Performance Award

: Ensemble Performance Award Team of Emilia Pérez: Vanguard Award, including Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Edgar Ramirez

Palm Spring Awards: A Night to Remember

The Palm Springs International Film Awards was more than just a celebration of cinematic excellence—it was an evening of reflection, gratitude, and heartfelt connections. From Nicole Kidman’s emotional tribute to Ariana Grande’s humor-filled acceptance, the event honored not just the work of artists but also their humanity.