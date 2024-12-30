Pawan Kalyan Suggest Ways To Deal With Allu Arjun’s Case

Pawan Kalyan suggested that it would have been a better course of action if someone from Allu Arjun's team had visited the victims’ families personally.

Allu Arjun and his upcoming film Pushpa 2 have been at the center of controversy recently, particularly following the tragic stampede incident at the Sandhya Theatre, which led to the death of a 39-year-old woman named Revathi and left her 8-year-old son hospitalized. In response to the incident, Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has spoken out, expressing his views on how the situation could have been handled differently.

Pawan Kalyan suggested that it would have been a better course of action if someone from Allu Arjun’s team had visited the victims’ families personally. He implied that had there been more human empathy shown, the situation could have been avoided. Speaking on the incident, he stated, “If the actor had gone to the victims’ house and offered his condolences, this whole issue could have been handled differently.”

The Deputy CM emphasized that the death of Revathi deeply affected him. He added that in the film industry, if an actor does not acknowledge or connect with their fans in times of such tragedy, it can lead to negative sentiments. He noted that while Allu Arjun might not have intended harm, the fans’ emotional reactions can sometimes drown out important messages. Pawan Kalyan also pointed out that a public display of compassion, such as Allu Arjun offering reassurance to the victim’s family, could have significantly improved the situation.

Addressing the issue further, Pawan Kalyan mentioned a lack of human touch in Allu Arjun’s response to the tragedy. He remarked, “There is a belief among the public that Allu Arjun should have personally gone to Revathi’s house to offer support. People are upset because he did not do so, and that’s where the criticism stems from.”

Regarding political figures involved, Pawan Kalyan defended Revanth Reddy, the Congress leader, stating that he should not be blamed for the incident. “Revanth Reddy is an influential leader, and his decisions should not be held responsible for the situation. In fact, he had played a role in the ticket pricing issue surrounding Pushpa,” Pawan Kalyan added.

Ultimately, Pawan Kalyan’s comments reflect a desire for more empathy and consideration from public figures during tragic events, urging that a greater human connection be made in such circumstances.

