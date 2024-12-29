Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

Award-winning film All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia, released in theaters in September 2024, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3. The film, which won at Cannes and earned two Golden Globe nominations, follows the struggles of three women surviving in Mumbai.

Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

2024 was a landmark year for Indian cinema, and one standout title was All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia. The film not only won accolades worldwide but also dominated the awards circuit. Released in theaters on September 21, the film impressed critics and audiences alike, emerging as a global phenomenon.

The movie, made under an international co-production, has added another feather to its cap by announcing its OTT debut. Director Payal Kapadia confirmed on Saturday that the film will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 3, 2025.

Sharing the announcement, Kapadia said, “I am very thrilled for your love for All We Imagine As Light. After a successful run in theatres, I am glad that the film is going to be available on Disney Plus Hotstar. I am very excited to share it with as many audiences as possible.”

Award-Winning Streak and Golden Globe Nominations

The film made headlines earlier this year after its prestigious win at the Cannes Film Festival. It caught international attention with its poignant narrative and artistic brilliance.

Recently, All We Imagine As Light earned two significant nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. It was nominated in the categories of Best Director for Payal Kapadia and Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category. The award ceremony will take place in California on January 5 and will be broadcast in India on January 6.

A Story of Struggles and Resilience

The film is a gripping tale of three women navigating their daily struggles to survive in the bustling city of Mumbai. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles, the movie delivers a deeply emotional and thought-provoking narrative.

From winning accolades at Cannes to receiving Golden Globe nominations, All We Imagine As Light has had an extraordinary journey. Its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar opens the doors for a wider audience to experience its artistry.

Mark your calendars for January 3, 2025, and witness the brilliance of Payal Kapadia’s work from the comfort of your home.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Filed under

All We Imagine As Light OTT release Cannes-winning films 2024 Payal Kapadia Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Shivling Under CM Residence’, Claims Akhilesh Yadav Amid Sambhal Excavation

‘Shivling Under CM Residence’, Claims Akhilesh Yadav Amid Sambhal Excavation

Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering with Underwater Drones and Multilingual Signages

Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering with Underwater Drones and Multilingual Signages

South Korea Plane Crash : Here’s A List Of Plane Crashes In The Year 2024

South Korea Plane Crash : Here’s A List Of Plane Crashes In The Year 2024

5,000 Volunteers Gear Up To Serve Lakhs At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

5,000 Volunteers Gear Up To Serve Lakhs At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

Benelli Leoncino Bobber 400: Retro Meets Modern With A 60-Degree V-Twin Engine – Coming To India?

Benelli Leoncino Bobber 400: Retro Meets Modern With A 60-Degree V-Twin Engine – Coming To...

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday, Shares Sweet Video

Akshay Kumar Pens Heartfelt Wish For Wife Twinkle Khanna On Her Birthday, Shares Sweet Video

Squid Game’ Season 2 Finale: What’s Next For The Hero In Season 3? Director Reveals Shocking Cliffhanger

Squid Game’ Season 2 Finale: What’s Next For The Hero In Season 3? Director Reveals

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox