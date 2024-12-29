Payal Kapadia’s Award-Winning Film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Announces OTT Release Date

Award-winning film All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia, released in theaters in September 2024, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 3. The film, which won at Cannes and earned two Golden Globe nominations, follows the struggles of three women surviving in Mumbai.

2024 was a landmark year for Indian cinema, and one standout title was All We Imagine As Light by Payal Kapadia. The film not only won accolades worldwide but also dominated the awards circuit. Released in theaters on September 21, the film impressed critics and audiences alike, emerging as a global phenomenon.

The movie, made under an international co-production, has added another feather to its cap by announcing its OTT debut. Director Payal Kapadia confirmed on Saturday that the film will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 3, 2025.

Sharing the announcement, Kapadia said, “I am very thrilled for your love for All We Imagine As Light. After a successful run in theatres, I am glad that the film is going to be available on Disney Plus Hotstar. I am very excited to share it with as many audiences as possible.”

Award-Winning Streak and Golden Globe Nominations

The film made headlines earlier this year after its prestigious win at the Cannes Film Festival. It caught international attention with its poignant narrative and artistic brilliance.

Recently, All We Imagine As Light earned two significant nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. It was nominated in the categories of Best Director for Payal Kapadia and Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category. The award ceremony will take place in California on January 5 and will be broadcast in India on January 6.

A Story of Struggles and Resilience

The film is a gripping tale of three women navigating their daily struggles to survive in the bustling city of Mumbai. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles, the movie delivers a deeply emotional and thought-provoking narrative.

From winning accolades at Cannes to receiving Golden Globe nominations, All We Imagine As Light has had an extraordinary journey. Its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar opens the doors for a wider audience to experience its artistry.

Mark your calendars for January 3, 2025, and witness the brilliance of Payal Kapadia’s work from the comfort of your home.

