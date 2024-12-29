In September, reports surfaced of Justin grappling with anxiety related to Combs’ arrest, and he was later seen looking downcast while leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber shared a heartfelt message about his faith on Instagram, even as his former close friend Sean “Diddy” Combs faces serious allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking.

On Saturday, Bieber, 30, posted an Instagram Story questioning and affirming his belief in Jesus. “How can I really believe Jesus is with me?” he wrote, before offering his answer:

“Well, for me, Justin, it’s simply his goodness that keeps convincing me. Every time I thought he wouldn’t show up for me, he always has. I’m convinced he’s the perfect, patient presence that guides, directs, and leads me all the days of my life, providing, healing, and restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal.”

Justin Bieber’s Connection to Combs’ Scandal

The singer’s post comes amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding his past friendship with Combs, who is facing allegations of severe misconduct. Bieber has reportedly struggled with the revelations due to their history.

In October, sources told a publication that Bieber was “in a hard place mentally,” finding it difficult to process the accusations against Combs. His name has been mentioned multiple times in discussions about their friendship, which dates back to Bieber’s teenage years.

Insiders claim Bieber is “completely disgusted” by the allegations and has been advised to publicly distance himself from Combs. “He wants nothing to do with the legal drama,” a source said.

Despite this, Bieber is reportedly finding solace in his new role as a father. He and his wife, Hailey Bieber, recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues, which has brought him immense happiness. “Being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy,” an insider shared.

Justin Bieber’s Mental Health Struggles

Bieber’s mental health challenges were evident earlier this year. In September, reports surfaced of him grappling with anxiety related to Combs’ arrest, and he was later seen looking downcast while leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

According to sources, the singer is committed to moving on. “It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it,” an insider noted. As Bieber continues to navigate his personal struggles, his faith and family appear to be guiding him through this tumultuous period.