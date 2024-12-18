Justin married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018, just six months after his final split with Selena. The couple welcomed their son, Jack, in August of this year.

Justin Bieber reportedly wishes his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez happiness following the announcement of her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco. However, sources suggest the news brought back some emotions for the singer, who was left “stung” by the revelation.

Bieber, now 30, famously had an on-again, off-again relationship with Gomez between 2010 and 2018 before marrying Hailey Baldwin later that year. Last week, Gomez shared photos of her engagement ring, a stunning marquise-cut diamond, alongside sweet moments from the proposal.

How Did Justin Bieber React To Selena Gomez’s Engagement?

Insiders revealed to a leading daily hat while Justin is devoted to his life with Hailey and their son Jack, Selena’s engagement feels like the “end of an era” for him. “Justin is married and a father now, but when he heard about Selena’s engagement, he’ll admit it stung briefly,” a source said. “Their past is deeply intertwined, and this news is a reminder that both have moved on in significant ways.”

Bieber and Gomez first sparked romance rumors in 2009 after he serenaded her during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. They denied dating at first, with Selena calling him her “little brother,” but later confirmed their relationship by appearing at red carpet events together. Their romance had several ups and downs, ending officially in March 2018.

The source continued, “Justin’s past is closely tied to Selena, and now that she’s engaged, it’s a sign of how much time has passed and how life has moved forward for both of them. He hopes she’s happy and well.”

Justin married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018, just six months after his final split with Selena. The couple welcomed their son, Jack, in August of this year.

Following years of fan speculation about lingering feelings between Justin and Selena, as well as online feuds involving Hailey, sources say Bieber hopes this engagement will put an end to such chatter. “He wants fans to let go of that narrative. It’s over, and this should be the final chapter,” the insider stated.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber also appeared to offer her support for Selena and Benny’s engagement by liking Selena’s Instagram post, which included shots of the proposal and her new ring. Gomez captioned the post, “Forever begins now,” sharing her excitement about this new chapter.

Selena and Benny Blanco, who have been friends for over a decade, started dating in June 2023 but kept their relationship private until December. Benny, a renowned music producer, has collaborated with Gomez on hits like Same Old Love (2015) and I Can’t Get Enough (2021).