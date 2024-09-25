Photos | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Celebrate Anniversary In Maldives

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Parineeti posted series of pictures and a video from their intimate anniversary celebration along with a cute message for her hubby.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician-husband Raghav Chadha have shared romantic pictures from their first wedding anniversary celebrations.

The couple can be seen enjoying a relaxing time at a beach, doing a slow walk hand-in-hand by the beach and also witnessing the sunset together.

The message read, “We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us..But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful.”

She added, “Ragaii – I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because….me! , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much. Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE.”

Raghav also shared a special post for his wife.

He wrote, “A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we’d met sooner. You’ve made every day so special, whether it’s the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You’ve been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Talking about Parineeti’s work front, she was seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ presents the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays ‘Chamkila,’ the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur.

