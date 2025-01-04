As 2025 begins, Tamil and Telugu cinema are preparing to storm the theaters with exciting releases for the Pongal and Sankranti festivals. The buzz is already building for the highly anticipated films set to light up the big screens, with fans eagerly awaiting the action-packed and romantic thrillers, promising a cinematic feast this festive season. […]

As 2025 begins, Tamil and Telugu cinema are preparing to storm the theaters with exciting releases for the Pongal and Sankranti festivals. The buzz is already building for the highly anticipated films set to light up the big screens, with fans eagerly awaiting the action-packed and romantic thrillers, promising a cinematic feast this festive season.

Top 10 Movies for Pongal 2025

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, Mano

Director: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: January 14, 2025

A romantic comedy featuring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, this film explores the life of a woman who believes love, marriage, and children aren’t necessary for happiness. However, her views change when she meets her true love. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

2. Nesippaya

Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Release Date: January 14, 2025

Akash Murali, son of the late actor Murali, makes his debut in this romantic thriller. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, it features an intriguing love story entwined with suspense. The ensemble cast also includes Aditi Shankar, R Sarathkumar, and Khushbu Sundar.

3. Vanangaan

Cast: Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, John Vijay, Mysskin, Radha Ravi

Director: Bala

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Directed by Bala, this film is a hard-hitting drama about a deaf and mute man, played by Arun Vijay, who finds himself caught in a life of crime. Initially announced with Suriya, Arun Vijay replaced the actor after script changes. The film’s emotional depth is expected to leave a strong impact.

4. Madha Gaja Raja

Cast: Vishal, Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, Manivannan (late), Subbaraju, Rajendran

Director: Sundar C

Genre: Action Comedy

Release Date: January 12, 2025

Originally slated for release in 2013, this action-comedy flick starring Vishal finally hits the screens after a 12-year wait. Directed by Sundar C, the film promises high-octane action, emotional moments, and comedy, with a musical score by Vijay Antony.

5. Madraskaaran

Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, Pandiarajan

Director: Vaali Mohan Das

Genre: Action

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam makes his Tamil debut in this action-packed movie that follows two strangers whose lives change after a minor argument. The film explores how small events can lead to life-altering consequences.

6. Game Changer

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Naveen Chandra

Director: S. Shankar

Genre: Political Action Thriller

Release Date: January 2025

Ram Charan stars in this political action thriller directed by S. Shankar, playing a double role as both a tough bureaucrat and a noble man working for societal change. With Kiara Advani as the female lead, this film is expected to be a major multi-lingual release, garnering attention from fans across India.

7. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Genre: Family Entertainer

Release Date: January 14, 2025

This festive family entertainer promises a unique triangular love story with a twist of crime. Venkatesh Daggubati plays a man caught between his wife and ex-girlfriend. The film’s perfect blend of drama and humor makes it a highly anticipated release for Sankranti.

8. Pa..Pa..(O Naanna)

Cast: Kavin Raj, Aparna Das, K. Bhagyaraj, VTV Ganesh, Aishwarya, Pradeep Antony

Director: Ganesh K Babu

Genre: Drama, Family

Release Date: January 3, 2025

A drama revolving around young parents, Kavin Raj and Aparna Das, who unexpectedly become teenage parents. This film explores the challenges they face as they navigate parenthood while maintaining their own lives.

9. Dreamcatcher

Cast: Prashanth Krishna, Aneesha Dama, Srinivas Ramireddy, Aishwarrya Holakkal

Director: Rohan Shetty

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Release Date: January 3, 2025

A gripping psychological thriller featuring Prashanth Krishna as Dev, a man whose lucid dreams start predicting future events. As he uncovers the truth behind these dreams, the film delves into his unraveling reality.

10. Daaku Maharaaj

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal

Director: Bobby Kolli

Genre: Action

Release Date: January 12, 2025

Nandamuri Balakrishna plays a fearless robber in this high-octane action film. The movie explores themes of rebellion, survival, and carving out one’s own territory while battling powerful enemies.

As Pongal approaches, the film industry is brimming with excitement for the releases of these highly anticipated films. Whether you’re a fan of action, romance, or comedy, there’s something for everyone this festive season.

