Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

As 2025 begins, Tamil and Telugu cinema are preparing to storm the theaters with exciting releases for the Pongal and Sankranti festivals. The buzz is already building for the highly anticipated films set to light up the big screens, with fans eagerly awaiting the action-packed and romantic thrillers, promising a cinematic feast this festive season. […]

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

As 2025 begins, Tamil and Telugu cinema are preparing to storm the theaters with exciting releases for the Pongal and Sankranti festivals. The buzz is already building for the highly anticipated films set to light up the big screens, with fans eagerly awaiting the action-packed and romantic thrillers, promising a cinematic feast this festive season.

Top 10 Movies for Pongal 2025

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, Mano

Director: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: January 14, 2025

A romantic comedy featuring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, this film explores the life of a woman who believes love, marriage, and children aren’t necessary for happiness. However, her views change when she meets her true love. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman.

  1. Kadhalikka Neramillai

2. Nesippaya

Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Release Date: January 14, 2025

Akash Murali, son of the late actor Murali, makes his debut in this romantic thriller. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, it features an intriguing love story entwined with suspense. The ensemble cast also includes Aditi Shankar, R Sarathkumar, and Khushbu Sundar.

3. Vanangaan

Cast: Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, John Vijay, Mysskin, Radha Ravi

Director: Bala

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Directed by Bala, this film is a hard-hitting drama about a deaf and mute man, played by Arun Vijay, who finds himself caught in a life of crime. Initially announced with Suriya, Arun Vijay replaced the actor after script changes. The film’s emotional depth is expected to leave a strong impact.

4. Madha Gaja Raja

Cast: Vishal, Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, Manivannan (late), Subbaraju, Rajendran

Director: Sundar C

Genre: Action Comedy

Release Date: January 12, 2025

Originally slated for release in 2013, this action-comedy flick starring Vishal finally hits the screens after a 12-year wait. Directed by Sundar C, the film promises high-octane action, emotional moments, and comedy, with a musical score by Vijay Antony.

5. Madraskaaran

Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, Pandiarajan

Director: Vaali Mohan Das

Genre: Action

Release Date: January 10, 2025

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam makes his Tamil debut in this action-packed movie that follows two strangers whose lives change after a minor argument. The film explores how small events can lead to life-altering consequences.

6. Game Changer

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Naveen Chandra

Director: S. Shankar

Genre: Political Action Thriller

Release Date: January 2025

Ram Charan stars in this political action thriller directed by S. Shankar, playing a double role as both a tough bureaucrat and a noble man working for societal change. With Kiara Advani as the female lead, this film is expected to be a major multi-lingual release, garnering attention from fans across India.

7. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Genre: Family Entertainer

Release Date: January 14, 2025

This festive family entertainer promises a unique triangular love story with a twist of crime. Venkatesh Daggubati plays a man caught between his wife and ex-girlfriend. The film’s perfect blend of drama and humor makes it a highly anticipated release for Sankranti.

8. Pa..Pa..(O Naanna)

Cast: Kavin Raj, Aparna Das, K. Bhagyaraj, VTV Ganesh, Aishwarya, Pradeep Antony

Director: Ganesh K Babu

Genre: Drama, Family

Release Date: January 3, 2025

A drama revolving around young parents, Kavin Raj and Aparna Das, who unexpectedly become teenage parents. This film explores the challenges they face as they navigate parenthood while maintaining their own lives.

9. Dreamcatcher

Cast: Prashanth Krishna, Aneesha Dama, Srinivas Ramireddy, Aishwarrya Holakkal

Director: Rohan Shetty

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Release Date: January 3, 2025

A gripping psychological thriller featuring Prashanth Krishna as Dev, a man whose lucid dreams start predicting future events. As he uncovers the truth behind these dreams, the film delves into his unraveling reality.

10. Daaku Maharaaj

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal

Director: Bobby Kolli

Genre: Action

Release Date: January 12, 2025

Nandamuri Balakrishna plays a fearless robber in this high-octane action film. The movie explores themes of rebellion, survival, and carving out one’s own territory while battling powerful enemies.

As Pongal approaches, the film industry is brimming with excitement for the releases of these highly anticipated films. Whether you’re a fan of action, romance, or comedy, there’s something for everyone this festive season.

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Filed under

Game Changer Kadhalikka Neramillai Pongal 2025 film releases Vidaamuyarchi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Would You Pay Rs 13,000 For Avocado Toast? Surat Vendor’s Luxe Dish Sparks Frenzy

Would You Pay Rs 13,000 For Avocado Toast? Surat Vendor’s Luxe Dish Sparks Frenzy

Meet Jagdeep Singh: Indian-Origin CEO Earning Rs 48 Crore Per Day — Know His Journey, Education, And More

Meet Jagdeep Singh: Indian-Origin CEO Earning Rs 48 Crore Per Day — Know His Journey,...

Mahakumbh 2025: Gujarat CM Flags Off Water Ambulance, UP CM Reviews Preparations

Mahakumbh 2025: Gujarat CM Flags Off Water Ambulance, UP CM Reviews Preparations

Delhi Police Arrest Man For Extorting 700 Women Using Fake Model Profiles

Delhi Police Arrest Man For Extorting 700 Women Using Fake Model Profiles

Nanded Blast Case 2006 : Court Acquits All 9 Surviving Accused

Nanded Blast Case 2006 : Court Acquits All 9 Surviving Accused

Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox