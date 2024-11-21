Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Prasar Bharati Launches OTT App Waves, Here’s How You Can Download It

India’s public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, unveiled its new over-the-top (OTT) platform, ‘Waves’, on Wednesday, November 20. The app is available for both Android and iOS users, aiming to offer diverse content under the tagline “Waves – Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar.”

Launch at IFFI 2024

The platform was launched during the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Calling it a significant development in the Indian entertainment industry, Sawant expressed appreciation for the app’s multilingual offerings, especially Konkani content.

Multilingual Content and Features

‘Waves’ provides a variety of entertainment options across 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Assamese. Its offerings span multiple genres, including infotainment, education, gaming, and shopping.

Key features of the platform include:

65 live TV channels

Video-on-demand

Free-to-play games

Online shopping in partnership with ONDC

Supporting Digital India and Cultural Heritage

Highlighting the government’s vision, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, called Waves a milestone in the Digital India initiative. He emphasized its role in bridging the digital divide by providing rural audiences access to content via BharatNet.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, described the platform as a “one-stop hub” for family-friendly entertainment, education, and shopping. He added that it promotes India’s cultural heritage while offering clean and engaging content for all age groups.

How To Download Prasar Bharati’s OTT App Waves?

Prasar Bharati’s OTT App Waves can be downloaded from the Play Store for the Android users whereas, Apple users can install it from the Apple store.

Supporting Young Creators and Partnering with Film Schools

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, highlighted the platform’s aim to empower young content creators. Waves has partnered with National Creator Awardees like Kamiya Jani and RJ Raunac and collaborated with film schools such as FTII and Annapurna for showcasing student films.

Exclusive Content for IFFI 2024

The platform’s debut includes exclusive screenings of new shows and films during IFFI 2024, such as:

‘Roll No.52’ starring Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni
‘Fauji 2.0’ featuring Gauhar Khan
‘Kicking Balls’ by Guneet Monga Kapoor
Additionally, it offers a mix of animations like Chota Bheem, music programs, and crime thrillers.

Live Content and Collaborations

‘Waves’ also streams live events, including ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Ayodhya’s Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti, and global sports events like the US Premier League Cricket Tournament.

In partnership with CDAC, the platform is running a cyber-security awareness campaign, further expanding its scope beyond entertainment.

With its diverse content, focus on cultural heritage, and initiatives to support young creators, Waves emerges as a comprehensive digital platform catering to varied audiences, from rural regions to urban centers.

The app reflects Prasar Bharati’s efforts to align with modern entertainment trends while staying rooted in Indian values.

