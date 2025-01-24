Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
The live-action film features an ensemble cast that includes Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Inspired by Mattel’s iconic die-cast Matchbox toy vehicle line, the movie combines nostalgia with thrilling action.

Randeep Hooda, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, is all set to share the screen with Hollywood star John Cena in the upcoming action-packed thriller Matchbox. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this high-octane project is currently being filmed in Budapest.

The movie marks Hooda’s second collaboration with Hargrave, following their success with Netflix’s 2020 hit Extraction.

Matchbox follows the story of a group of childhood friends who must reunite to prevent a global catastrophe. Along the way, they rediscover the strength of their bond.

Stellar Cast and Production Details

The live-action film features an ensemble cast that includes Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. Inspired by Mattel’s iconic die-cast Matchbox toy vehicle line, the movie combines nostalgia with thrilling action.

The Matchbox car line, created in 1953 by Jack Odell, was born out of his daughter’s need for a toy small enough to fit in a matchbox. Over the years, it has become a global phenomenon, with two Matchbox cars sold every second worldwide.

The movie’s screenplay is penned by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper, with production helmed by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films.

Randeep Hooda on Reuniting with Sam Hargrave

Expressing his excitement, Randeep Hooda shared, “We had a great time collaborating on Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. I’m thrilled to join the team in Budapest.”

Hargrave, renowned for his work as a stunt coordinator on Marvel blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and DC’s Suicide Squad, has recently directed Extraction 2.

Apart from Matchbox, Hooda has a busy lineup of films. He recently directed and starred in the 2024 biographical film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He is also working on Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-starring Sunny Deol. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film is eagerly awaited by fans.

Additionally, Randeep will feature in Arjun Ustara, helmed by the renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The actor, married to Lin Laishram, continues to impress with his versatility and dedication to cinema.

With Matchbox, Randeep Hooda takes another significant step into Hollywood, sharing the limelight with global icons like John Cena. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film promises to be a gripping mix of action, emotion, and nostalgia, further cementing Hooda’s international presence.

