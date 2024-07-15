Radhika Ambani's Stylish Fusion: Sari-Silhouette And Golden Corset At Reception

Radhika Merchant Ambani elegantly combined traditional and international styles for her reception tonight. The newlywed bride donned a stunning blend of custom-made Anamika Khanna couture and Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana.

A Celebration of Significance

This event stands as one of the most notable celebrations recently, marking the marriage of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Captivating Fashion Choice

Despite the star-studded guest list, Radhika Ambani captivated all with her remarkable fashion choice. Stepping away from traditional ethnic attire, she opted for a distinct sari-silhouetted dress by Anamika Khanna, with a modern twist on classic design.

Enhancing her ensemble, Radhika adorned a lavish golden corset from Dolce & Gabbana’s 2024 Alta Moda Sardegna collection, ensuring she remained the focal point of the glamorous event.

Exquisite Wedding Attire

For her wedding attire, Radhika Merchant’s entry into the Ambani family was a visual spectacle. She dazzled in a one-of-a-kind hand-painted pink lehenga, a collaboration between artist Jayasri Burman and renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor detailed the intricate craftsmanship on Instagram, highlighting the lehenga’s 12 panels meticulously painted on Italian canvas, each depicting Jayasri’s signature mythical style. This artwork symbolically represented the union of Anant and Radhika, imbued with profound meaning and rich imagery.