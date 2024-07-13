Ranbir Kapoor Receives Business Card at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt, was among the esteemed guests who attended the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Recently, a video from the event has surfaced, showing Ranbir Kapoor engaging with a guest who handed him a business card.

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the guest approaches Ranbir Kapoor, shakes his hand, and whispers something into his ear. Ranbir responds with a nod, a smile, and a courteous “thank you” before accepting the business card offered to him. The footage concludes with the guest continuing to converse with Ranbir, who listens attentively.

The video garnered attention on social media platforms, with users commenting on the customary exchange of business cards at such high-profile gatherings. One user remarked, “Very common at big events. Lots of people there are far wealthier than most movie stars.” Another speculated humorously, “Must be some investment advisor,” suggesting the nature of the guest’s profession.

Reflecting on the event’s atmosphere, another tweet humorously noted, “If people think these events are for celebration, then they are fools. These events are to make connections and increase their income. It’s all about business at the end of the day.”

Ranbir Kapoor attended the wedding ceremony clad in a traditional sherwani, while Alia Bhatt looked resplendent in a pink saree adorned with traditional jewelry including a maang tika and jhumkas.

The wedding festivities for Radhika and Anant Ambani unfolded at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Following the Shubh Vivaah ceremony, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.

The star-studded event also witnessed the presence of several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Smriti Irani, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday, among others.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: At What Time Will The Varamala Ceremony And Pheras Take Place?