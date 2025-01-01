Home
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Although their relationship didn’t work out the first time, fans are hopeful that things will be different this time around. Both are older and wiser, and it seems like no hard feelings remain between them.

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Congratulations to Coi Leray! The rapper has revealed that she is expecting her first child.

In a recent post, the “Players” artist shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with rapper Trippie Redd’s baby. She showcased her baby bump in a series of photos, captioning them: “I’m a rock star mommy. We ready for 2025.”

The couple has been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2019.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coi 🆑 (@coileray)

During a recent interview with TMZ at a party celebrating his new clothing line, Trippie Redd shared how his reunion with Coi Leray came about. He explained that it was as simple as reaching out to her, saying, “I just reached out and told her I missed her. We were keeping it low-key for a while, just talking. That’s my boo.” He also hinted that they might have music collaborations in the works, adding, “It’s coming.”

Although their relationship didn’t work out the first time, fans are hopeful that things will be different this time around. Both are older and wiser, and it seems like no hard feelings remain between them.

In a 2020 interview with No Jumper, Coi admitted that she always felt they were soulmates, even though they met at a challenging time in their lives. She recalled, “I met Trippie when he was 19 and I was 21. We were both young, and I had a lot going on with my career and big team, while he had his own things happening. It just wasn’t the right time, but I always felt like we were meant for each other.”

