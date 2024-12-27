Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco, who had recently gained fame with his popular song "U Guessed It," died at age 32, two weeks after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death, surrounded by his family at a Los Angeles hospital, marked the end of an extraordinary life and career.

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

OG Maco, the rapper known for the hit song “U Guessed It,” died at age 32 after shooting himself two weeks ago. This news was shared through his official X (formerly Twitter) account, where the family of the artist released a statement confirming his death, saying that the family had lost the artist whose music and spirit touched the lives of so many.

Family Shares Heartbreaking Statement

The family of OG Maco put out a poignant statement on X, announcing his passing to the public and his fans. The statement says, “With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco. His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.”

They added further, “While we mourn this tremendous loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others. Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.

In the last words, the family was thankful to the fans of OG Maco, “To all of Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way. WITH LOVE AND GRATITUDE, THE FAMILY OF OG MACO.”

OG Maco, whose birth name is Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on December 12 after suffering a gunshot wound. According to TMZ, police found him at his residence after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who said they heard a gunshot. By the time police arrived, Maco was unconscious, and a firearm was recovered close to him. He was immediately taken to the hospital where emergency surgery was performed.

Unfortunately, the rapper’s health declined very fast. He was put into a coma. Even though doctors and hospital staff worked around the clock to stabilize him, he succumbed two weeks later. Doctors were greatly challenged while treating Maco, from not being able to acquire a clear scan of the brain to attempting to filter toxins from his body as stated by The New York Post.

Contribution Of Maco To Music World

OG Maco, one of the new hip-hop voices with unique style and high-energy vibes, was quite the contributor to the music world. One of his tracks in 2014 was the highly popular single “U Guessed It.” This earned him a niche for himself in hip-hop culture with his bold words and catchy energy, whose fame never really dies with his.

His death has left fans, friends, and the hip-hop community in shock. OG Maco’s legacy, built on his passion for music and his profound influence on fans, will undoubtedly live on through his work.

Ever since the news of his death, tributes have flowed in from fans, fellow artists, and industry personalities expressing their sorrow and admiration for the late rapper.

ALSO READ | Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Filed under

OG Maco death

Advertisement

Also Read

Much-Delayed Winter Rains Likely To Benefit Standing Rabi Crops: Experts

Much-Delayed Winter Rains Likely To Benefit Standing Rabi Crops: Experts

Guatemalan Migrant Indicted For Murder And Arson After Deadly NYC Subway Attack

Guatemalan Migrant Indicted For Murder And Arson After Deadly NYC Subway Attack

‘Your Work Llife Balance Shouldn’t Be…’ : Why Gautam Adani Wants People To Spend More Time With Their Families

‘Your Work Llife Balance Shouldn’t Be…’ : Why Gautam Adani Wants People To Spend More...

Blake Horvath Makes History With Longest Touchdown Run In Navy Football History | WATCH

Blake Horvath Makes History With Longest Touchdown Run In Navy Football History | WATCH

Tech Companies Face Tough AI Copyright Questions In 2025

Tech Companies Face Tough AI Copyright Questions In 2025

Entertainment

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox