Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco, who had recently gained fame with his popular song "U Guessed It," died at age 32, two weeks after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death, surrounded by his family at a Los Angeles hospital, marked the end of an extraordinary life and career.

Family Shares Heartbreaking Statement

The family of OG Maco put out a poignant statement on X, announcing his passing to the public and his fans. The statement says, “With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco. His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.”

They added further, “While we mourn this tremendous loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others. Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.

In the last words, the family was thankful to the fans of OG Maco, “To all of Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way. WITH LOVE AND GRATITUDE, THE FAMILY OF OG MACO.”

OG Maco, whose birth name is Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on December 12 after suffering a gunshot wound. According to TMZ, police found him at his residence after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor who said they heard a gunshot. By the time police arrived, Maco was unconscious, and a firearm was recovered close to him. He was immediately taken to the hospital where emergency surgery was performed.

Unfortunately, the rapper’s health declined very fast. He was put into a coma. Even though doctors and hospital staff worked around the clock to stabilize him, he succumbed two weeks later. Doctors were greatly challenged while treating Maco, from not being able to acquire a clear scan of the brain to attempting to filter toxins from his body as stated by The New York Post.

Contribution Of Maco To Music World

OG Maco, one of the new hip-hop voices with unique style and high-energy vibes, was quite the contributor to the music world. One of his tracks in 2014 was the highly popular single “U Guessed It.” This earned him a niche for himself in hip-hop culture with his bold words and catchy energy, whose fame never really dies with his.

His death has left fans, friends, and the hip-hop community in shock. OG Maco’s legacy, built on his passion for music and his profound influence on fans, will undoubtedly live on through his work.

Ever since the news of his death, tributes have flowed in from fans, fellow artists, and industry personalities expressing their sorrow and admiration for the late rapper.

