Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Warner Bros. has pushed back The Batman 2 to 2027, opening the October 2026 window for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's untitled Tom Cruise-starring movie. The studio also realigned other big titles like Mickey 17 and Sinners.

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Fans of Gotham’s brooding vigilante will have to wait a bit longer, as Warner Bros. announced that Matt Reeves’ much-anticipated sequel to “The Batman” has been pushed back. The superhero epic, which was initially scheduled for an October 2, 2026 release, will now premiere on October 1, 2027, in IMAX.

Delay in “The Batman 2” creates room for the untitled project by Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. It is a movie set for release on October 2, 2026, with awards season buzzing already. According to Warner Bros., the movie delves into the story of “the most powerful man in the world” dealing with the disaster of his making.

With a powerful supporting cast featuring Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Riz Ahmed, the Cruise starrer is likely to return to more character-oriented narratives in the vein of some of his earlier outings with filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Warner Bros. Shuffles Release Dates For New Titles

Warner Bros. has also rescheduled the release dates for other big movies. Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi thriller “Mickey 17”, starring Robert Pattinson, will now open on March 7, 2025. This shift allows the film to enjoy a longer IMAX run. Pattinson, who also stars as the Dark Knight in “The Batman”, leads an ensemble cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette. It centers around a man who is assigned to die over and over again as a job.

On the other hand, Ryan Coogler’s horror film “Sinners” was moved to April 18, 2025. That was the release date that was initially given to “Mickey 17”. The film features Michael B. Jordan in a twin brother role, and he is joined by Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku. The delay is attributed to the fact that the film has traditional celluloid, and partly, due to post-production restrictions.

Success Of ‘The Batman’ And Its Expanding Universe

“The Batman” was critical and commercial success, bagging more than $770 million at the global level, released in 2022. The film enjoyed much acclaim for its atmospheric gritty take on the iconic hero and rebooted the same. Moreover, it came up with an HBO-based spinoff series, called “The Penguin,” while further expanding the Batman universe.

Director Matt Reeves has recently said that the script for “The Batman 2” is coming together, with a shooting date set for early next year. Viewers can’t wait for another installment in this dark, immersive saga, but they do have to wait for much longer than they had when it started.

ALSO READ | Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Filed under

The Batman 2

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Considering Buying An Electric Scooter Or Car?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Considering Buying An Electric Scooter Or Car?

Year Ender 2024 Achievement Story: The Grand Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya – A Historic Milestone For India

Year Ender 2024 Achievement Story: The Grand Ram Temple Inauguration In Ayodhya – A Historic...

BPR 2024: A Historic Milestone – Celebrating The First Constitution Day In Jammu & Kashmir Post-Integration

BPR 2024: A Historic Milestone – Celebrating The First Constitution Day In Jammu & Kashmir...

BPR 2024: India’s ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Scheme—A Milestone In Research Inclusivity And Academic Excellence

BPR 2024: India’s ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Scheme—A Milestone In Research Inclusivity And Academic Excellence

When Dr Manmohan Singh Offered Scholarship To His Children: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

When Dr Manmohan Singh Offered Scholarship To His Children: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox