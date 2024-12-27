Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Warner Bros. has pushed back The Batman 2 to 2027, opening the October 2026 window for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's untitled Tom Cruise-starring movie. The studio also realigned other big titles like Mickey 17 and Sinners.

Fans of Gotham’s brooding vigilante will have to wait a bit longer, as Warner Bros. announced that Matt Reeves’ much-anticipated sequel to “The Batman” has been pushed back. The superhero epic, which was initially scheduled for an October 2, 2026 release, will now premiere on October 1, 2027, in IMAX.

Delay in “The Batman 2” creates room for the untitled project by Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. It is a movie set for release on October 2, 2026, with awards season buzzing already. According to Warner Bros., the movie delves into the story of “the most powerful man in the world” dealing with the disaster of his making.

With a powerful supporting cast featuring Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Riz Ahmed, the Cruise starrer is likely to return to more character-oriented narratives in the vein of some of his earlier outings with filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Warner Bros. Shuffles Release Dates For New Titles

Warner Bros. has also rescheduled the release dates for other big movies. Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi thriller “Mickey 17”, starring Robert Pattinson, will now open on March 7, 2025. This shift allows the film to enjoy a longer IMAX run. Pattinson, who also stars as the Dark Knight in “The Batman”, leads an ensemble cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette. It centers around a man who is assigned to die over and over again as a job.

On the other hand, Ryan Coogler’s horror film “Sinners” was moved to April 18, 2025. That was the release date that was initially given to “Mickey 17”. The film features Michael B. Jordan in a twin brother role, and he is joined by Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku. The delay is attributed to the fact that the film has traditional celluloid, and partly, due to post-production restrictions.

Success Of ‘The Batman’ And Its Expanding Universe

“The Batman” was critical and commercial success, bagging more than $770 million at the global level, released in 2022. The film enjoyed much acclaim for its atmospheric gritty take on the iconic hero and rebooted the same. Moreover, it came up with an HBO-based spinoff series, called “The Penguin,” while further expanding the Batman universe.

Director Matt Reeves has recently said that the script for “The Batman 2” is coming together, with a shooting date set for early next year. Viewers can’t wait for another installment in this dark, immersive saga, but they do have to wait for much longer than they had when it started.

