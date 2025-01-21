Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Known for his diverse roles and natural charisma, Sushant’s connection to his audience was often enhanced through the music of his films.

January 21 marks the 39th birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a star whose untimely passing left a void in the entertainment industry. On this day, his family, friends, and fans remember the late actor through his remarkable performances and cherished moments from his life.

Sushant, known for his versatile acting and magnetic screen presence, had an undeniable connection with his fans, particularly through his musical hits. Among the most loved songs associated with the actor are:

Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a deeply emotional and romantic number that became an anthem for lovers.

Besabriyaan, an inspirational track from the same movie that captured the passion and zeal of the iconic cricketer he portrayed.

Fans also remember his soulful performance in Taare Ginn from Dil Bechara, a beautiful ballad that struck a chord with audiences.

The fun-filled Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta, where his chemistry with co-star Kriti Sanon shone through.

Another memorable song, Qaafirana from Kedarnath, composed by the talented Amit Trivedi, beautifully portrayed the emotional depth of his character, and remains a fan favorite.

Each of these songs continues to remind fans of Sushant’s extraordinary contributions to cinema, making him an unforgettable figure in the Bollywood industry.

His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute on his birth anniversary. Alongside a specially curated video featuring intimate moments and memories of Sushant, she expressed her deep love for him, recalling his zest for life, his wisdom, and his unyielding curiosity. She shared heartfelt words, remembering him as someone who constantly sought knowledge and understood the importance of living life to its fullest.

“Happy 39th birthday, Sushant. Your light still shines brightly in our hearts. You are deeply missed, but your passion and the impact you made will never be forgotten,” Shweta wrote in her post, along with a heartwarming video that captured glimpses of his beloved moments on set, with family, and during his personal endeavors.

