Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Known for his diverse roles and natural charisma, Sushant’s connection to his audience was often enhanced through the music of his films.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

January 21 marks the 39th birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a star whose untimely passing left a void in the entertainment industry. On this day, his family, friends, and fans remember the late actor through his remarkable performances and cherished moments from his life.

Sushant, known for his versatile acting and magnetic screen presence, had an undeniable connection with his fans, particularly through his musical hits. Among the most loved songs associated with the actor are: 

Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, a deeply emotional and romantic number that became an anthem for lovers. 

Besabriyaan, an inspirational track from the same movie that captured the passion and zeal of the iconic cricketer he portrayed. 

Fans also remember his soulful performance in Taare Ginn from Dil Bechara, a beautiful ballad that struck a chord with audiences.

The fun-filled Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta, where his chemistry with co-star Kriti Sanon shone through.

Another memorable song, Qaafirana from Kedarnath, composed by the talented Amit Trivedi, beautifully portrayed the emotional depth of his character, and remains a fan favorite. 

Each of these songs continues to remind fans of Sushant’s extraordinary contributions to cinema, making him an unforgettable figure in the Bollywood industry.

His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute on his birth anniversary. Alongside a specially curated video featuring intimate moments and memories of Sushant, she expressed her deep love for him, recalling his zest for life, his wisdom, and his unyielding curiosity. She shared heartfelt words, remembering him as someone who constantly sought knowledge and understood the importance of living life to its fullest.

“Happy 39th birthday, Sushant. Your light still shines brightly in our hearts. You are deeply missed, but your passion and the impact you made will never be forgotten,” Shweta wrote in her post, along with a heartwarming video that captured glimpses of his beloved moments on set, with family, and during his personal endeavors.

ALSO READ: ‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

Filed under

music Sushant Singh Rajput tribute

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Defamation Case: Supreme Court Gives BJP Leader 6 Weeks To Reply On Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal Plea

Defamation Case: Supreme Court Gives BJP Leader 6 Weeks To Reply On Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal...

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video...

What’s Happening In Kurram’s 100 Villages? Blockades, Violence And Despair Take Hold

What’s Happening In Kurram’s 100 Villages? Blockades, Violence And Despair Take Hold

$TRUMP And $Melania Crypto Tokens Plunge Following Donald Trump’s Inauguration

$TRUMP And $Melania Crypto Tokens Plunge Following Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Mystery Finally Decoded? The Real Name Of Jesus Christ Revealed, Claims New Study

Mystery Finally Decoded? The Real Name Of Jesus Christ Revealed, Claims New Study

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox