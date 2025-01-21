‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 39 on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. On his birth anniversary, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, remembering his passion for life, wisdom, and boundless curiosity.

Shweta posted an emotional note in Instagram alongside a specially curated video showcasing cherished moments of Sushant. The video featured clips of the actor interacting with fans, addressing young audiences, playing with his dog, and exuding happiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

In her note, Shweta wrote, “You weren’t just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love.” She highlighted his fearless nature, his love for questioning, and his capacity for deep emotions.

Shweta also reflected on the enduring essence of her brother’s life, stating, “Every smile you shared, every dream you spoke of, and every piece of wisdom you left behind is a reminder that your essence is eternal. You are not just a memory—you are an energy, a force that continues to inspire.”

The tribute concluded with Shweta acknowledging Sushant’s brilliance, adding that he remains loved and dearly missed by fans worldwide.

Living Through Movies

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his memorable performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, tragically passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. He was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Despite the conclusion of suicide, the circumstances surrounding his demise remain under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His untimely death continues to be a topic of discussion, sparking debates about mental health awareness and the pressures of the film industry. Sushant’s fans and loved ones continue to honor his memory by celebrating his life, achievements, and legacy, making his birth anniversary a poignant reminder of the brilliance he brought to the world.

