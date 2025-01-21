Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

Shweta posted an emotional note in Instagram alongside a specially curated video showcasing cherished moments of Sushant.

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 39 on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. On his birth anniversary, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, remembering his passion for life, wisdom, and boundless curiosity.

Shweta posted an emotional note in Instagram alongside a specially curated video showcasing cherished moments of Sushant. The video featured clips of the actor interacting with fans, addressing young audiences, playing with his dog, and exuding happiness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

In her note, Shweta wrote, “You weren’t just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love.” She highlighted his fearless nature, his love for questioning, and his capacity for deep emotions.

Shweta also reflected on the enduring essence of her brother’s life, stating, “Every smile you shared, every dream you spoke of, and every piece of wisdom you left behind is a reminder that your essence is eternal. You are not just a memory—you are an energy, a force that continues to inspire.”

The tribute concluded with Shweta acknowledging Sushant’s brilliance, adding that he remains loved and dearly missed by fans worldwide.

Living Through Movies

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his memorable performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, tragically passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. He was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Despite the conclusion of suicide, the circumstances surrounding his demise remain under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His untimely death continues to be a topic of discussion, sparking debates about mental health awareness and the pressures of the film industry. Sushant’s fans and loved ones continue to honor his memory by celebrating his life, achievements, and legacy, making his birth anniversary a poignant reminder of the brilliance he brought to the world.

ALSO READ: Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled

Filed under

Actor death

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Defamation Case: Supreme Court Gives BJP Leader 6 Weeks To Reply On Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal Plea

Defamation Case: Supreme Court Gives BJP Leader 6 Weeks To Reply On Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal...

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video...

What’s Happening In Kurram’s 100 Villages? Blockades, Violence And Despair Take Hold

What’s Happening In Kurram’s 100 Villages? Blockades, Violence And Despair Take Hold

$TRUMP And $Melania Crypto Tokens Plunge Following Donald Trump’s Inauguration

$TRUMP And $Melania Crypto Tokens Plunge Following Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Mystery Finally Decoded? The Real Name Of Jesus Christ Revealed, Claims New Study

Mystery Finally Decoded? The Real Name Of Jesus Christ Revealed, Claims New Study

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: A Look At His Top Movie Songs

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox