The first teaser for Toxic, featuring Yash, has been unveiled. In the clip, the actor makes a striking entrance into an opulent environment, casually smoking a cigar.

Dressed in a sharp white suit and matching fedora, Yash radiates confidence and charm, surrounded by glamorous women. Towards the end of the teaser, the actor is shown getting intimate with a woman while pouring alcohol on her.

The teaser was released on the occasion of Yash’s birthday, generating excitement among fans. Many took to the comment section to express their enthusiasm, with several posting heart and fire emojis. One fan commented, “A lady directing this way. Wow. Blown away.” Another said, “Toxic is the only movie that could surpass Pushpa 2.”

Director Geetu Mohandas shared her thoughts on working with the film, describing Toxic as a “fairy tale for grown-ups” that challenges conventions and explores chaos within. She praised Yash for his vision and meticulous process, expressing her excitement in co-writing the captivating story with him.

One fan on X stated, “Rocky Bhai is back with a bang,” and another added, “All the BO records will be broken.” An individual shared, “Yash is back and he’s bringing the heat!” while adding multiple fire emojis.

Reports suggest that the film is expected to be released in December.

Check teaser here: