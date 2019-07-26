Saaho: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to charm her fans with her action-packed avatar in Saaho. To raise excitement ahead of the much-anticipated film release, the makers of the film have released a new poster that cannot be missed.

Two superstars, two film industries and a lot at stake, that’s Saaho for you. With Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor headlining the film, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As the film gears to hit the silver screens on August 30, the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned to amp up the excitement level among the fans. Counting days to the much-anticipated release,

a new poster of Shraddha has released today featuring her in an action-packed avatar.

Shooting bullets against a backdrop of flying tidbits of glass, Shraddha looks fierce in an all-black avatar. In the photo, the diva can be seen donning a high neck shirt, black denim and boots. While sharing the poster, Shraddha said that Saaho will now be releasing on August 30, 2019.

Soon after Shraddha shared the poster on her profile, fans flooded the comment section with praises and said that they cannot wait to watch the film. Interestingly, Saaho will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in the South Indian Cinema. Going by the looks of it, Saaho is a potential blockbuster and Shraddha headlining the project as the leading lady makes it even more special.

Scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Saaho was earlier slated to hit the theatrical screens on August 15 but it has now been postponed to August 30 to deliver nothing short of absolute best. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among many others.

