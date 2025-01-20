Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Mumbai police apprehended 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, on Sunday for allegedly breaking into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and attacking him during a failed burglary attempt on January 16.

Mumbai police apprehended 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, on Sunday for allegedly breaking into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and attacking him during a failed burglary attempt on January 16. The arrest came after an intensive 72-hour manhunt involving over 300 officers and analysis of nearly 600 CCTV cameras.

Tracing the Accused

The investigation revealed that Shehzad had entered India illegally and was living under the alias Bijoy Das. The police identified him through a UPI payment he made for a paratha and water bottle near Worli’s Century Mill area. Tracing this transaction, authorities located him in a dense mangrove area in Thane, where he was eventually apprehended.

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack case | Mumbai: DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam says, “Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few… pic.twitter.com/r08nkk6ott — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

CCTV footage played a critical role in the investigation. Initially, Shehzad was spotted leaving Saif Ali Khan’s building in Bandra. Subsequent footage showed him dismounting a motorcycle in Andheri, leading police to trace the vehicle through its registration number. Local intelligence and questioning of residents further helped police narrow down his hideout.

Failed Attempt on Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence

Before targeting Saif Ali Khan’s home, Shehzad reportedly conducted reconnaissance at actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow on January 14. However, he abandoned his plan due to high security. Financial struggles allegedly motivated Shehzad’s attempts to rob celebrity residences.

Employment and Past Crimes

During the investigation, police learned Shehzad had worked as a housekeeper at a restaurant in Thane under his assumed name, Bijoy Das. His employment lasted from September to December 2024, after which he was let go due to a theft incident involving a customer’s diamond ring.

Illegal Entry and Alleged Conspiracy

Authorities discovered that Shehzad had no valid Indian identification documents, confirming his status as a Bangladeshi national. He reportedly used the rear staircase and air-conditioning ducts to access Saif Ali Khan’s building. Shehzad claimed it was his first time entering the premises and denied knowledge of it being the actor’s residence.

Mumbai Police suspect a potential international conspiracy behind the incident. “There is preliminary evidence suggesting that the accused is a Bangladeshi national. We are investigating whether his actions were part of a larger plot,” said Dikshit Gedam, DCP, Crime Branch Mumbai.

Court Proceedings and Investigation

Shehzad was remanded to five days of police custody as investigators seek to uncover his motives and potential links to an international network. The court acknowledged the possibility of a larger conspiracy, though Shehzad’s defense argued he had been residing in India for years and possessed necessary documents.

The case, involving a high-profile Bollywood actor, has drawn significant public and media attention. Police are now working to recreate the crime scene and uncover further details about Shehzad’s movements and intentions.

