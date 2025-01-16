Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Maharashtra Government For Lax Security

The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors treated him for injuries, including a deep wound near his spine.

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Maharashtra Government For Lax Security

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal sharply criticized the Maharashtra government and the BJP after Saif Ali Khan’s Knife attack case. “The government has failed to provide security in Mumbai despite being a ‘double-engine’ administration,” Kejriwal said, referencing BJP’s governance at the state and central levels.

Kejriwal alleged that gangsters have infiltrated governance, citing the activities of the Bishnoi gang and other criminal networks. “A gangster sitting in a Gujarat jail is acting fearlessly. This raises questions about who is protecting him,” he added, referencing Lawrence Bishnoi, who is linked to attacks on Salman Khan and Baba Siddique.

AAP chief also condemned the rise in criminal incidents in Delhi and Mumbai, urging the BJP to prioritize developmental work over political agendas.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering after being attacked inside his Bandra residence early Thursday morning. The incident occurred when an intruder confronted Khan’s maid, leading to a scuffle in which the actor sustained six stab wounds. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors successfully treated him.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer at Lilavati Hospital, confirmed that Khan is now out of danger. “Saif suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep. One wound near his spine was particularly concerning due to a foreign object. He is recovering, and his progress is being monitored,” the hospital stated. Saif’s team expressed gratitude to the medical staff and fans for their support during this time.

The Mumbai Police, led by DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam, is investigating the attack. While details remain unclear, initial reports suggest the attacker had a confrontation with the maid before the situation escalated.

Saif’s Team Responds

In a statement, Saif Ali Khan’s representatives reassured fans of his condition. “Saif is recovering well. We thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and their team for their care. We also thank the police and Saif’s well-wishers for their prayers,” the statement read.

Growing Concerns Over Security

The attack has reignited concerns over the safety of celebrities in Mumbai, with critics pointing to previous incidents involving Salman Khan and Baba Siddique. Kejriwal emphasized the need for stronger measures to combat organized crime and ensure public safety.

As the police continue their investigation, the incident raises troubling questions about security in India’s financial capital, particularly for high-profile individuals.

