Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering from surgery after being injured during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The shocking incident has left fans and the film industry rallying behind the 54-year-old star with messages of support and prayers for his swift recovery.

“There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery…It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation,” the family stated.

A Reluctant Nawab

The incident has shocked the film industry, with friends and fans sharing messages of support and wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

Saif was anointed the 10th Nawab of Pataudi in 2011 during a Pagdi ceremony where 52 village heads tied a white turban on him. Although reluctant, he accepted the title to honor the villagers’ sentiments. His father, the last recognized Nawab, passed away from a lung infection. Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, and sisters, Soha and Saba Ali Khan, attended the ceremony.

Saif Ali Khan: Royal Legacy and the Pataudi Family

The Pataudi lineage dates back to 1804 when Faiz Talab Khan was granted the princely state of Pataudi. While royal titles were abolished in India through the 26th Amendment, Saif’s grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, was the final ruler. A cricketer, he played for both India and England, while Saif’s father captained the Indian cricket team at just 21, holding the record as the youngest captain until 2004.

Saif Ali Khan Has Inherited The Pataudi Palace

Saif’s ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, also called ‘Ibrahim Kothi,’ spans 10 acres with over 150 rooms, including luxurious dining and drawing spaces. Designed in colonial style by Robert Tor Russell, it was part of the Neemrana hotel chain until 2014 and has served as a filming location for movies like Eat Pray Love and Veer-Zaara. The palace remains a testament to the family’s regal history.

