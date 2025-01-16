Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced To Salman Khan’s Poaching Case

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan narrowly escaped a fatal encounter when an alleged robbery at his Bandra residence turned violent, leaving him with multiple stab wounds. The chilling attack has sparked a high-stakes investigation, with authorities exploring possible ties to Salman Khan’s decades-old blackbuck poaching case and the ongoing threats from the Bishnoi gang.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an alleged robbery attempt at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. The Mumbai Police are investigating all possible angles, including potential links to Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching case.

Police Investigate Connection to Salman Khan Poaching Controversy

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who previously threatened to kill actor Salman Khan, claimed the actor was responsible for killing blackbucks during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Blackbucks, also known as Chinkaras, hold sacred significance for the Bishnoi community.

This attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred just three months after Baba Siddique, a close aide of Salman Khan, was shot dead, allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Siddique’s murder was reportedly motivated by his association with Salman Khan. Furthermore, in April of last year, bullets were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence, allegedly by individuals linked to the Bishnoi gang.

Saif Ali Khan Attack: What Is Blackbuck Poaching Case

The controversy surrounding the blackbuck poaching case dates back to September 1998, during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Salman Khan, along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam, faced allegations of killing two blackbucks. The Bishnoi community filed a complaint against the actors a month later.

While all the co-accused except Salman Khan were eventually acquitted, the Dabangg actor faced multiple legal battles over the years. In 2006, a trial court sentenced Salman Khan to five years in prison. The Rajasthan High Court later suspended this sentence, and in July 2016, it acquitted him. However, in October 2016, the Rajasthan government appealed the acquittal in the Supreme Court, which agreed to expedite the case.

In 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years of imprisonment by the chief judicial magistrate court in Jodhpur.

Details of the Saif Ali Khan Attack

Saif Ali Khan sustained six injuries during the knife attack, two of which were deep wounds. According to hospital reports, he is now out of danger.

Reports mentioned that no outsider was captured on CCTV footage two hours before the incident. It is alleged that the intruder was heading toward the room of Saif’s younger son, Jeh, when the household maid raised an alarm. Saif reportedly confronted the intruder and became involved in a scuffle, during which he sustained his injuries.

Investigations Underway

The police are probing various aspects of the case, including the potential role of the maid, as initial reports suggest her involvement may be under question. Three individuals have been detained so far, and the actor’s house help’s mobile phone has been seized for further investigation.

