Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been moved out of the ICU and is “recovering well,” according to doctors who treated him following a stabbing incident at his Bandra West residence in Mumbai.

The attack occurred around 2:30 am on Thursday, during which Khan was stabbed six times, including in the neck. Despite the severity of the injuries, he arrived at Lilavati Hospital on foot, accompanied by his son Taimur, as revealed by Dr. Nitin Narayan Dange during a media briefing.

“Khan walked into the hospital confidently, without the need for a stretcher,” Dr. Dange stated. The actor has been transferred from the ICU to a private room, with limited movement allowed due to a spinal injury sustained during the attack. To minimize the risk of infection, visitor access has been restricted.

“We encouraged him to take a short walk today, but bed rest remains crucial. Fortunately, there is no risk of paralysis,” Dr. Dange assured.

Another medical official highlighted the severity of the incident, noting that a deeper penetration by just 2 millimeters could have caused life-threatening damage.

