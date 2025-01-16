Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Lilavati Hospital Releases Official Statement

Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, provided an update on Saif's condition, stating that he sustained six injuries, with one close to his spine.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is recovering at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday. The actor, who sustained serious injuries during the incident, underwent surgery and is now “completely stable,” according to doctors.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed

The shocking incident occurred at Saif Ali Khan’s home in the upscale ‘Satguru Sharan’ building in Bandra. Police reports suggest that an intruder used the fire escape to gain access to the residence. The confrontation began when the intruder allegedly confronted a household staff member. Saif intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but the scuffle turned violent, leading to the actor being stabbed multiple times.

Saif’s Injuries and Medical Update

Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, provided an update on Saif’s condition.

“Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 a.m. with a history of assault by an unknown individual. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid,” Dr. Dange stated. “A two-and-a-half-inch knife piece near actor Saif Ali Khan’s spine was removed through surgery. He underwent neurosurgery and plastic surgery, sustaining two serious injuries.”

In addition to the spinal injury, Saif suffered deep wounds on his left hand and neck.

“Two deep wounds on his left hand and another on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is stable now, recovering well, and out of danger,” Dr. Dange added.

Statement from Saif Ali Khan’s Team

Saif’s team also issued a statement, confirming the actor’s stable condition and thanking the hospital staff for their efforts.

“Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and doctors are closely monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident,” the statement read.

The team expressed gratitude to the hospital’s medical team, including Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, and Dr. Leena Jain, as well as fans for their prayers and support during this challenging time.

Police Investigation: One Suspect Identified

Mumbai Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the attack. Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9, revealed that one of the suspects has been identified.

“It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter the house. The investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are working to arrest the accused as soon as possible,” DCP Gedam said.

“Currently, 10 detection teams are working on the case. Once the suspect is in custody, we will provide further details,” he added.

Support from the Film Industry

The news of the attack has sent shockwaves through Bollywood. Several members of the film fraternity expressed their concern for Saif’s well-being. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, along with his wife, visited Lilavati Hospital to check on the actor’s condition.

Saif Ali Khan, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, is well-known for his roles in films like Hum Tum and Tanhaji. The incident has raised concerns about security in Mumbai, even in high-profile areas like Bandra.

Call for Better Security Measures

The attack on Saif Ali Khan highlights the need for improved security measures in residential buildings, particularly those housing public figures. As police teams work to apprehend the attacker, the film industry and fans continue to rally behind Saif, wishing him a speedy recovery.

For now, Saif Ali Khan remains under close observation at Lilavati Hospital, with doctors optimistic about his recovery.